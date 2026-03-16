Preacher Lawson To Perform At Comedy Works South At The Landmark

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Preacher Lawson will perform a series of stand-up shows at Comedy Works South at the Landmark from March 20 through March 22.

Lawson is known for his appearances on America's Got Talent, where he reached the final round in Season 12. He later competed in America's Got Talent: The Champions and Britain's Got Talent: The Champions, advancing to the finals in both. He most recently participated in America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League.

His stand-up specials include Get to Know Me, which premiered on BET+, and My Name Is Preacher, released globally on YouTube. His television credits include appearances on A Black Lady Sketch Show and I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, as well as hosting the Facebook Watch series World’s Most Amazing Dogs.

Lawson has built a large following online, including millions of followers on TikTok and hundreds of thousands of YouTube subscribers, where he shares stand-up clips and other content.