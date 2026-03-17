Andrew McMahon Reveals Details for 17th Annual Dear Jack Benefit

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Veteran indie-pop singer-songwriter-pianist Andrew McMahon has revealed the details for the 17th Annual Dear Jack Benefit, set for Friday, November 13th in Denver at Boettcher Concert Hall at Denver Performing Arts Complex.

For this year’s special event, McMahon will perform solo with the Colorado Symphony, led by music director Peter Oundjian, resident conductor Christopher Dragon, associate conductor Wilbur Lin, and conductor laureate Marin Alsop.

The evening will feature orchestral versions of the music of Something Corporate, Jack’s Mannequin, and Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, highlighting McMahon’s impressive decades-long and ever-evolving career for his first official symphonic experience.

Colorado Symphony member/subscriber presale is available now, with the Camp Wilderness fan club presale commencing Monday, March 30th at 10am MT and Artist Presale available Wednesday, April 1st at 10am MT. Single tickets on sale will be available Friday, April 3rd at 10am MT.

Proceeds from “Strings Attached Featuring Andrew McMahon and the Colorado Symphony” benefit McMahon’s charity, the Dear Jack Foundation, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. PRESS HERE for tickets and to sign up for the fan club. The highly anticipated annual DJF VIP night will occur in Denver on November 12th, the night before the symphony show; details to be announced at a later date.

“My mission these days is to create unique live experiences, not just for my fans but for me as well,” shares McMahon. “The chance to bring my catalog to life with the Denver symphony has been in the works for the better part of a year. The fact that such a special night of music will also be a part of our annual Dear Jack fundraiser makes me even more excited to bring this show to life.”

In 2006, Andrew McMahon founded the Dear Jack Foundation after surviving his own battle with Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (ALL) a year earlier at the age of 22. The nonprofit provides programming that directly benefits adolescent and young adults (AYA) diagnosed with cancer to improve quality of life and create positive health outcomes from treatment to survivorship for patients and their families.

Before heading to Denver in the fall, McMahon, who performed at Carnegie Hall this past Thursday at an all-star charity tribute show honoring the music of his idol Billy Joel, has three very special career-spanning concerts coming up this summer with the return of Three Pianos: An Evening with Something Corporate, Jack's Mannequin, and Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness.

McMahon and all of the members of his three bands, along with his collection of personal pianos, will make their way to Philadelphia on Saturday, August 8 at The Mann Center, Chicago on Friday, August 14 at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, and Long Beach, California on Saturday, August 22 at the new Long Beach Amphitheater. Tickets are on sale now.

As a preview to the Colorado Symphony show, McMahon released the Everything In Transit: Strings Attached EP in August 2025. The 5-song collection, produced by Suzy Shinn (Weezer, Fall Out Boy), showcases new acoustic and orchestral versions of select tracks from Jack’s Mannequin’s Gold-certified 2005 debut album, Everything In Transit, including their hit single “Dark Blue,” featuring string arrangements from LA-based artist Allie Stamler.

ANDREW MCMAHON – 2026 TOUR DATES

An Evening With Andrew McMahon

August 6 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts – SOLD OUT

Three Pianos

August 8 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center

An Evening With Andrew McMahon

August 12 – Chicago, IL @ Garcia’s – SOLD OUT

Three Pianos

August 14 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Three Pianos

August 22 – Long Beach, CA @ Long Beach Amphitheater

17th Annual Dear Jack Benefit

November 13 – Denver, CO @ Boettcher Concert Hall at Denver Performing Arts Complex

Photo Credit: Ryan Watanbe