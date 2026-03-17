Denver Gay Men's Chorus to Present THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS This March

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The Denver Gay Men's Chorus will return to the stage this month with The Pursuit of Happiness, a concert that meets this extraordinary moment in American history with joy, community, and music that refuses to be silent.

As America marks 250 years, this concert celebrates the LGBTQIA+ trailblazers who have shaped, challenged, and enriched the nation's cultural and social fabric across two centuries. From Stonewall to marriage equality, from Bayard Rustin to Edith Windsor, queer Americans - especially those navigating life at the intersections of race, immigration, gender identity, and economic hardship - have carried this country toward a more just and beautiful version of itself. The Pursuit of Happiness honors that legacy, pays tribute to those we have lost, and picks up the work they began.

From roof-raising anthems like "Firework" and "I Know Where I've Been" to stirring reflections like "The Sound of Silence," the concert spans the full emotional range of a community that has always turned struggle into art and survival into celebration.

Two hundred fifty years in, this country is still becoming itself - and so are we. Come be part of that becoming. Come sing, laugh, cry the good kind of tears, and walk out of that theater knowing that this community is unbreakable, that our history is undeniable, and that our joy is something no one has ever been able to legislate away.