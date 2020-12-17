Denver Public Art Welcomes Five Additions To Its Collection To Close Out An Impactful 2020

Denver Arts & Venues is pleased to announce the completion of five new pieces in the Denver Public Art collection - "Silent River" at the Denver Health Outpatient Medical Center, "Connecting Points" and "Community Fountain" at Red Rocks Park, "Infinite Span" at Grant Frontier Park, "Bridging the Community" at the 47th & York pedestrian bridge and "Rondure" at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science.

"I'm proud to report Denver Public Art has been able to accomplish a great deal during an otherwise very challenging year with several newly completed artworks, and even more coming in early 2021," said Public Art Program Manager Michael Chavez.

Established in 1988, Denver's Public Art Program directs that 1% of any capital improvement project over $1 million undertaken by the City, be set aside for the inclusion of art. With over 60 ongoing public art projects, Denver Public Art remains committed to providing opportunities for Denver residents to experience art in public places and 2021 shows no signs of slowing down.

"Each of the new installations represents a very different community and area of Denver," continued Chavez. "The vast majority of our artworks are outdoors and safely-accessible while complying with social distance guidelines."

Silent River

"Silent River" by Resa Blatman (Sommerville, MA) is a mixed-media installation made of oil and acrylic paint on hand- and laser-cut materials built in layers, creating varying depths and the illusion of a semi, three-dimensional waterscape. This installation offers the viewer an opportunity for a contemplative, restorative, and enchanting break from life's everyday stressors by featuring a visual depiction of nature in the work.

Connecting Points and Community Fountain

"Connecting Points," and "Community Fountain," by Andrew Dufford (Commerce City, CO) consists of four stone benches throughout Red Rocks Park and a fountain in the Trading Post backyard. All pieces are made of carved stone and composed to mirror the planes of adjacent rocks, while connecting viewers with surrounding landscapes.

Infinite Span

"Infinite Span" by Mike Buckley (Salida, CO) is symbolic of the infinite nature of time and the fleeting present moment. Suspended by stainless steel cables, a mirror-polished stainless steel diamond-shaped sculpture floats over the plaza in Grant Frontier Park. It constantly changes depending on the time of day and is endlessly engaging.

Bridging the Community

"Bridging the Community" by Anthony Garcia Sr. (Denver, CO) is modeled after the artist's continuing goal of bringing communities together in a positive way. The artwork references the area's surrounding cultures by utilizing a vibrant array of colors. The chromatic blending of the paint symbolizes the importance of communities working together to prosper into a brighter future. The work also symbolizes that diversity creates thriving communities.

Rondure

"Rondure" by Nikki Pike (Denver, CO) consists of a 7'5" spherical sculpture cast in bronze with texture taken from tree bark. The sculpture contains a motion-activated sound component with wildlife found in Colorado. Pike collaborated with bARTer Collective, a collective of artists, educators, and service workers, to offer outreach opportunities that will create a community connection with the artwork and the Denver Museum of Nature & Science.

To learn more about these and other works in the Denver Public Art collection, please visit DenverPublicArt.org.