Denver Public Art Seeks Qualified Colorado Artists For Two Library Commissions

The City and County of Denver announces an open call for qualified Colorado artists for Byers Branch Library and Smiley Branch Library commissions.

The City of Denver's Public Art Program seeks to commission a Colorado artist or artist team to create original works of art for Denver Public Library Byers Branch and Denver Public Library Smiley Branch.

Funding for both projects comes from the City of Denver's 1% for Public Art Ordinance and is tied to library renovations that were approved by voters in 2017 through the Elevate Denver Bond Program. The budget for each commission is $10,000 and artists may submit qualifications for one or both calls.

The Public Art selection panel for the Byers art project seeks an artist team of artists who will engage the neighboring community and increase community connection in its facility. Artwork at the Byers Branch Library will be within the library and the panel has identified several locations for two- or three-dimensional art.

The Smiley Branch Public Art selection panel is also seeking artists or artist teams who will engage the community, potentially through an artist in residence program and community workshops. The panel is open to interior or exterior artworks, and is interested in artwork that may be interactive and/or highlight the historical significance of the library.

Both calls are published on www.CallForEntry.org and are open through Monday, Nov. 18, 11:59 p.m. Artists may submit applications for the Byers Branch project at https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=6574. Artists may submit applications for the Smiley Branch project at www.artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=6575.

For more information on these and other Denver Public Art opportunities, please visit www.denverpublicart.org/for-artists.





Related Articles Shows View More Denver Stories

More Hot Stories For You