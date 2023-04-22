Denver Arts & Venues to Host First Community Meeting With Architect for Theatre and Library at Loretto Heights

Denver Arts & Venues (DAV) has announced the first milestone of many to come as the agency plans to create a new cultural hub for southwest Denver on the Loretto Heights campus. DAV and Pfeiffer, a design studio of Perkins Eastman, will host a community meeting on Wednesday, May 3 from 4-6 p.m., at the Church of All Saints at 2559 S. Federal Boulevard. Pfeiffer was approved through Denver City Council in March 2023 as the architecture and design firm to renovate the historic theatre and former library at Loretto Heights.

The Loretto Heights theatre will allow for expansion of program offerings and access to a broader community beyond downtown Denver. DAV's focus is on a parcel of the new 72-acre mixed-use development led by Westside Investment Partners, dedicated to arts and cultural programming that includes the historic theatre and former library on the Loretto Heights campus. Denver voters approved $30M in RISE Bond funding in 2021 to support the project.

"Returning the theatre at Loretto Heights to public use will expand arts and entertainment to an area of the city that has been underserved," said Ginger White, executive director of Denver Arts & Venues. "We hope to see residents that live near Loretto Heights, community members from throughout Denver and local arts organizations and community groups all playing a role in this development and enjoying the region's newest, vibrant gathering place."

Pfeiffer Partners will begin the design phase of the renovation with the aim of improved accessibility and ADA compliance, upgraded technology, bringing the theatre up to building code compliance and enhancing outdoor amenities, all while engaging the community on what they'd like to see included. The design work will start in April 2023. Construction may start as early as 2024 with completion expected in 2026.

Concurrently, Denver Civic Arts Foundation, the nonprofit organization established in 1994 to advance arts and culture in partnership with the City of Denver, has engaged Philanthropy Experts to launch a capital campaign for the project. The Denver Civic Arts Foundation Board and Loretto Heights Capital Campaign Committee have initiated fundraising to close the gap in funding for Phase 1, which includes theatre renovation and parking garage construction.

Denver Civic Arts Foundation Board members:

Doug Smooke (president)

Angela Casias (vice president)

Maren Stewart (treasurer)

Aisha Ahmad-Post

Yolanda Ortega

Ron Otsuka

Don Strasburg

Ginger White (ex officio)

Loretto Heights Capital Campaign Committee members:

Rosemary Rodriguez (co-chair)

Gary Steuer (co-chair)

Fran Coleman

Brent Fedrizzi

Jack Finlaw

Riley Kitts

Tom Migaki

Stephanie Padilla

Amber Valdez

"Our approach with the Loretto Heights theatre project is one that respects the campus' history while creating a community space that will evolve and be upheld by future generations," continued White. "In this initial phase, we're looking forward to working together with residents to imagine spaces and programming that reflect the character and culture of the neighborhood, as well as the needs of artists and arts organizations."

For more information about the project, visit artsandvenues.com/loretto-heights.

About Denver Arts & Venues

Denver Arts & Venues' mission is to enrich and advance Denver's quality of life and economic vitality through the advancement of arts, cultural, and entertainment opportunities for all. Arts & Venues is the City and County of Denver agency responsible for operating some of the region's most renowned facilities, including Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, the Denver Performing Arts Complex, Colorado Convention Center, Denver Coliseum and McNichols Civic Center Building. Arts & Venues also oversees the Denver Public Art Program, Urban Arts Fund, P.S. You Are Here, Denver Music Advancement Fund, implementation of Denver's Cultural Plan and other entertainment and cultural events such as the Five Points Jazz Festival. Denver Arts & Venues is committed to equity, diversity and inclusion in all our programs, initiatives and decision-making processes.

www.ArtsandVenues.com