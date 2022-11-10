David Byrne and Mala Gaonkar's THEATER OF THE MIND Extends Through Late January at DCPA
The production takes audience members through an immersive journey of self-reflection, discovery, and imagination, inspired by, and grounded in neuroscience.
Theater of the Mind co-created by Academy, Grammy and Tony Award-winning artist David Byrne and writer Mala Gaonkar will extend through January 22 at The Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) Off-Center.
Theater of the Mind takes place in a 15,000-square-foot historic warehouse within the adaptive reuse campus of York Street Yards in Denver's Clayton neighborhood. The production takes audience members through an immersive journey of self-reflection, discovery, and imagination, inspired by, and grounded in neuroscience. Audiences explore how they perceive the world through sensory experiments that reveal the inner mysteries of the brain.
"Extending this show is a dream come true, part two," said Co-creator David Byrne. "Not only am I happy with the show, but it seems that audiences like it too! I couldn't ask for a better holiday present."
Co-creator David Byrne recently released a short piece of new music to coincide with the production. Attendees and fans of the artist can stream the newly released song on the website. For more information and tickets for the extended run of Theater of the Mind, visit theateroftheminddenver.com.
Performance Details:
DCPA Off-Center
in association with
Nate Koch, LeeAnn Rossi, and the Arbutus Foundation
present
Theater of the Mind
Created by David Byrne and Mala Gaonkar
Directed by Andrew Scoville
Now through - January 22, 2023
3887 Steele Street, Denver, CO 80205
Co-created by Academy, Grammy, and Tony Award-winning artist David Byrne* and writer Mala Gaonkar, Theater of the Mind is a new theatrical experience you'll see, feel, taste and hear. Inspired by both historical and current neuroscience research, the show takes you on an immersive journey inside how we see and create our worlds.
Peer behind the curtain of the physical realm and marvel at the wonders of your mind. Follow your Guide as they revisit key moments in their life in a surreal, 15,000-square-foot installation with a group of just 16 audience members.
Over 75 minutes, you'll move through a series of rooms where you'll participate in thought-provoking neuroscience experiments. You'll learn how easily your own senses can deceive you. If perception and memory are both malleable, then perhaps even your identity is less fixed than you think...
Join us for this grand experiment. You may not be who you think you are. But we're all in it together.
Caution: the brain may wander. Side effects may include a distrust of your own senses, a disorientation of self, and a mild to severely good time.
*Note: David Byrne will not be performing in Theater of the Mind. Your one-of-a-kind experience will place you, your fellow audience members, and your Guide at the center of your journey.
