Comedy Works Entertainment Presents CARBONARO: LIES ON STAGE at Paramount Theatre, September 2023

Comedy Works Entertainment presents CARBONARO: LIES ON STAGE at Paramount Theatre in Denver, CO on Saturday, September 16th at 7:00pm.

Ticket prices are $39.50 - $59.50 plus applicable fees. A very limited number of VIP tickets are available for $174.50 plus applicable fees which include a premium seat and a post-show meet and greet. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 17th at 10:00am and may be purchased at ParamountDenver.com.

Best known as the star and executive producer of the hit series, THE CARBONARO EFFECT on truTV, Michael Carbonaro has also made frequent television appearances in shows such as Happily Divorced, 30 Rock, Grey's Anatomy, and CSI Miami. A performing magician since his youth, Carbonaro went on to study experimental theater at New York University with aspirations of entertaining audiences through a variety of theatrical mediums, including hidden-camera magic, which he later showcased frequently on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno."

Following Carbonaro's frequent late-night appearances, Michael was presented with the opportunity to launch his hit comedic series, "The Carbonaro Effect," which has run for over 100 episodes on truTV and currently airs on HBO Max and in syndication worldwide. In this series, Michael performs inventive tricks on unsuspecting members of the public who are unaware that he is a magician. Jaws drop when he causes a car to disappear from under a security guard's nose or makes alien crabs transform into kittens in a science lab. Whether posing as a coffee shop barista, museum curator, or seemingly unremarkable store clerk in the REAL world, Carbonaro's illusions - along with his absurd, matter-of-fact explanations - leave REAL people bewildered and families at home laughing out loud.

In 2016 Michael embarked on his first theater tour with the widely acclaimed show "Michael Carbonaro Live!" Since its debut Michael performed this show over 200 times to sold-out audiences across the country, cementing him as one of the most dynamic entertainers of his generation. Now Michael is back with a brand-new show - "Carbonaro: Lies on Stage" - which will continue to showcase his unmatched blend of humor and charisma along with inventive illusions which will amaze audiences of all ages.