Chris Redd to Play Comedy Works Larimer Square Next Weekend

Performances will take place August 3 through 5.

By: Jul. 29, 2023

Chris Redd to Play Comedy Works Larimer Square Next Weekend

Chris Redd's first one-hour comedy special Why Am I Like This? premiered on HBO Max last year.  Redd was on Saturday Night Live for 5 seasons, and is the co-creator, writer, and star of Peacock's scripted comedy series, Bust Down. He received the Emmy Award in 2018 for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for the SNL song Come Back, Barack. In 2019 Redd released his debut stand-up album, But Here We Are.

Redd starred in the independent horror film, Scare Me, and can be seen in the comedy films, Vampires vs. the Bronx, Deep Murder, The House and A Futile and Stupid Gesture. He appeared in the 2016 film Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping and opposite Kathy Bates in the Netflix original comedy series, Disjointed, and was featured in the series Wet Hot American Summer, NBC's Will & Grace, Netflix's Love, TV' Land's Teachers and Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents. He portrayed the character of 'Gary Williams' on the NBC comedy Kenan for two seasons.  Additionally, he was featured as a 2016 Standup New Face at Just for Laughs in Montreal.

Chris Redd will perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square:

Thursday August 3 / 7:30 PM / $27.00

Friday August 4 / 7:30 & 9:45 PM / $32.00

Saturday August 5 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $32.00

Advance tickets are available. Visit Click Here




Recommended For You