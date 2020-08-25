Center for Musical Arts Announces Free and Remote Fall Programs

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

CMA offers musical programs and opportunities for all ages and abilities to complement at-home learning.

This fall, the Center for Musical Arts (CMA) is offering a number of programs and opportunities geared toward connecting communities through music during a time of continued social distancing and remote learning.

"We know from years of research that the benefits of music education are extensive - including reducing stress and anxiety, increasing cognitive function and supporting good health," said Kathy Kucsan, education director of the Center for Musical Art. "Access is a core value for the Center for Musical Arts. Our Heartstrings Program provides need-based tuition and low or no cost instrument rentals, making it possible for anyone to take lessons or play an instrument. No one is ever turned away for lack of ability to pay. As many families consider different ways to educate and entertain their children during a challenging time, we hope to serve as a supportive resource for enhancing learning experiences."

Upcoming fall programming includes the following.

Program/ Opportunity Description Date/Time To Access Cost Music Together™ for Toddlers and Families Free one-time trial classes and ongoing weekly classes Music Together™ is an internationally recognized early childhood music program that includes songs, rhythmic games, movement and instrument play for infants and toddlers to experience with their families and caregivers. Regardless of musical experience or ability, everyone can have fun making music together. Free trials: Aug. 29 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sept. 2 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sept. 3 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Paid classes: Sept. 9 through Nov. 11 on Wednesdays Sept. 12 through Nov. 14 on Saturdays Delivered live on Zoom or through pre-recorded video. For more information, visit https://centerformusicalarts.org/youth/music-together/ To register for a free trial class, visit https://centerformusicalarts.org/forms/free-trial-class-registration/ Free & pay what you can CMA Online Lessons CMA is offering individual and group music lessons online. For those wanting to learn an instrument or missing their school band or orchestra, this is an opportunity to begin or continue practicing. Weekly; scheduled individually Visit https://centerformusicalarts.org/youth/ for details. $17 to $65 per lesson Learning Pod Instruction CMA can provide music instruction for families who have created a learning pod with other families/neighbors. Experienced educators can provide creative, interactive instruction, including learning to play an instrument together (guitar and ukulele are favorites), discovering music of different cultures, learning basic music theory, or improvising on the instruments children already play. Instruction is available in a variety of packages (classes may be once or twice weekly for four, six, eight, or 12 weeks) Visit https://centerformusicalarts.org/youth/learning-pods/ for details. Pricing is based on number of students, length of instruction, and complexity of curriculum

For up-to-date information about the Center for Musical Arts' remote programs and opportunities, visit http://centerformusicalarts.org.

