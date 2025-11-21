R&B Groups 112, Ginuwine, and All-4-One Come to Denver's Bellco Theatre

🎭 NEW! Denver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Denver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Turn back time and celebrate the holidays with some of the biggest R&B voices of the '90s! The '90s Holiday Rewind brings together 112, Ginuwine, and All-4-One for a night of smooth vocals, throwback energy, and holiday cheer at Denver's Bellco Theatre. Get ready for a feel-good night filled with nostalgia, harmony, and classic vibes that'll take you straight back to the golden age of R&B. It all takes place on Friday, December 5. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Grammy-winning artists 112 are back on tour in 2013 to share their soulful live concerts with their fans once again. Famous for their previous hits, like "I'll Be Missing You" with Sean Combs and Faith Evans and "Peaches and Cream," the band has been making hit music with R&B stars since their first record in 1996. Proteges of Sean "Puffy" Combs, the band has a similar melodic sound and their performances feature both their urban vocals and the fun and exciting dynamic of four old friends. They're currently touring for their For The Fans tour, which features all four members. Ticket holders are stoked to see the band back together again and putting as much energy into their music as they always have. Though the band members have released solo work in recent years, the last album the group released as a whole was Pleasure & Pain in 2005, which featured the single "U Already Know."

With roots in gospel, soul and hip-hop, these boys know how to mesmerize a crowd with their voices. 112 started in Atlanta, Georgia with Marvin Scandrick, Michael Keith, Quinnes Parker and Daron Jones. The group met in high school and performed in talent shows and churches until they were discovered by Combs. 2005's Please & Pain went platinum and, though the band broke up shortly after, their fans remained devoted. "Only You" and "Cupid," the singles off their first album, peaked at No. 3 and No. 2, respectively, on the Billboard R&B charts. "I'll Be Missing You," topped the Billboard Hot 1 - and earned them a Grammy for Best Rap Performance. Years later, 112 was still topping charts with the song "Na, Na, Na," featuring dancehall legend Super Cat. The band has managed to keep their clean, wholesome image, which continues to attract fans and propel the popularity of their reunion tour.

Ginuwine, a Washington DC native, started working in the creative hip-hop outfit Swing Mob in the early '90s. The group was led by Jodeci frontman DeVante Swing and featured Timbaland, Missy, and several other future hip-hop stars. Timbaland produced and co-wrote many of the tracks for Ginuwine's debut album Ginuwine....The Bachelor, which became an instant hit. The lead single, "Pony" is now an R&B classic and continues to receive radio play. In 2007, Ginuwine teamed up with Tyrese and Tank and formed an R&B group among themselves called TGT which was signed to Atlantic Records in 2012. Their Grammy-nominated debut album Three Kings was released in 2013. The first single of the album, "Sex Never Felt Better," was released on iTunes on February 14, 2013, for Valentine's Day.

The Grammy-Award winning group All-4-One is internationally known for making beautiful love songs that not only chart radio airwaves but also garner countless awards. All-4-One is known for their timeless songs "I Swear," "I Can Love You Like That," "So Much in Love," " I Turn to You," "These Arms," and "Beautiful as You." All-4-One's very first single "So Much in Love" scaled to RIAA Gold Sales and top 5 pop status. Their second single, "I Swear", claimed the billboard "Hot 100" #1 spot for 11 consecutive weeks, while sales skyrocketed to hold the #1 selling single status in 1994 and third most successful single of the rock era. "I Swear" still holds a spot on Billboard's "Hot 100" as one of the most successful singles of all time and has been named by ASCAP as one of the greatest love songs of the 20th Century.