First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards; YOUNG FRANFENSTEIN Leads Best Musical!

The first standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Denver Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
D-TOWN: Denver’s #1 Over-30 Boy Band
- D-TOWN 2: THIS TIME IT’S PERSONAL
- The People’s Building
14%
Geoff Johnson
- JACOB MARLEY'S CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Merely Players
13%
Jennasea Pearce
- A LITTLE HELP FROM MY FRIENDS
- Vintage Theatre
12%
Sabrina Patten
- READ IT AND WEEP
- Vintage Theatre
10%
Traci Kern
- BROKEN & BEAUTIFUL
- Vintage Theatre
10%
Emy McGuire
- THE LEGEND OF ANNE BONNY
- Two Cent Lion
9%
Megan Schraeder
- BIG FEELINGS
- Vintage Theatre
9%
Jalyn Webb
- SOLOS STORIES AND SOUL MATES
- Vintage theatre
7%
Alesa Moskal
- THE LEGEND OF ANNE BONNY
- Two Cent Lion
6%
Erica Caruso
- POP GOES MUSICAL THEATRE
- Vintage Theatre
5%
Erica Brown
- JEDIDIAH BLACKSTONE
- Emancipation Theater Company
2%
Jaiel
- JAIEL: LIVE AT DAZZLE
- Dazzle Denver
2%
Gary John Miller
- THE DADS: ANGELS GET THEIR WINGS
- Peak Improv Theater
1%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Hannah Guilinger
- BEEHIVE: THE 60'S MUSICAL
- The Butte Theater
10%
Zachary Chiero and Dallas Padoven
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Merely Players
10%
Dallas Slankard
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Vintage Theatre
8%
Christie Zimmerman
- 25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Little Theatre of the Rockies
7%
Shawna Hallinan
- OKLAHOMA!
- Candlelight Dinner Playhouse
6%
Aidan Blank
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Upstart Crow
6%
Tia Bloom
- BRIGHT STAR
- The Candlelight
6%
Carrie Colton
- ONCE
- Town Hall Arts Center
4%
Heather Westenskow
- ABSURD HERO
- Vintage Theatre
4%
Cory Klements
- ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW
- Beehive productions
4%
Dallas Slankard
- HEAD OVER HEELS
- Shifted Lens
4%
Danielle Morris
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Impact Theatre Co
4%
Jessica Swanson
- ANASTASIA
- the Arts Hub
4%
Jessica Hindsley
- REEFER MADNESS
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
3%
Piper Arpan
- XANADU
- Creede Repertory Theatre
3%
Chelley Canales
- ON YOUR FEET
- Town Hall Arts Center
3%
Heather Ostberg Johnson
- PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
2%
Heather Westenskow
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- StageDoor
2%
Danielle Morris
- THE LEGEND OF ANNE BONNY
- Shifted Lens & Two Cent Lion
2%
Claudia Carson
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Musique & Masque
2%
John E Roberts
- TREY PARKER'S CANNIBAL! THE MUSICAL
- Town Hall Arts Center
2%
Rickey Tripp
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- DCPA Wolf Theatre
1%
Jade Sangalang / Kenzie Rosen-Stone
- THE PROM
- Arts hub
1%
Emy McGuire
- THE LEGAND OF ANNE BONNY
- The People's Theatre
1%
Shannan Steele
- BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY
- Town Hall Arts Center
1%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Cole Emarine
- BEEHIVE: THE 60'S MUSICAL
- The Butte Theater
12%
Jennie Albert
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Merely Players
12%
Deb Faber
- BRIGHT STAR
- The candlelight
9%
Charlotte Campell
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Performance Now Theatre Company
8%
Ayden Armstrong
- A QUEER REGENCY ROMEO & JULIET
- The UpStart Crow
8%
Samantha C Jones
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- DCPA Wolf Theatre
8%
Barb Gillam
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- The Stampede Troupe
7%
Lexie Lazear
- THE LEGEND OF ANNE BONNY
- Shifted Lens & Two Cent Lion
6%
Jessie Page
- ON YOUR FEET
- Town Hall Arts Center
6%
Rebecca Evans
- THE 39 STEPS
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
4%
Crystal McKenzie
- ASSASSINS
- Miner's Alley
3%
Emily Valley
- REEFER MADNESS
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
3%
Rebecca Spafford
- THE MINUTES
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
3%
Nikki Harrison
- BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY
- Town Hall Arts Center
3%
The Ensemble
- EYES UP, MOUTH AGAPE
- Buntport Theater
3%
Jasper Day
- PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
2%
Jessie Page
- VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE
- Town Hall Arts Center
2%
Linda Morken
- EBENEZER SCROOGE'S BIG AURORA FOX CHRISTMAS SHOW
- Aurora Fox Arts Center
2%Best Direction Of A Musical
Mona Wood-Patterson
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Merely Players
11%
Hannah Guilinger
- BEEHIVE: THE 60'S MUSICAL
- The Butte Theater
10%
Steve Wilson
- BRIGHT STAR
- Candlelight Dinner Playhouse
7%
Kelly McAllister
- ABSURD HERO
- Vintage Theatre
7%
Jessica Hindsley
- 25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Little Theatre of the Rockies
6%
Warren Sherrill
- ASSASSINS
- Miner's Alley
6%
Tanner Kelly
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- StageDoor
5%
Bryan Bell
- ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW
- Beehive productions
5%
Emily Barber
- YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Arts hub
5%
Ben Raanan
- 25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Phamaly
4%
Jessica Swanson
- ANASTASIA
- The Arts Hub
4%
Peter Muller
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- The Stampede Troupe
4%
Kenny Moten
- REEFER MADNESS
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
3%
Chris Coleman
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- DCPA Wolf Theatre
3%
Carrie Colton
- ONCE
- Town Hall Arts Center
3%
Emy McGuire
- ANNE BONNY
- Shifted Lens & Two Cent Lion
3%
Steven J. Burge
- TREY PARKER'S CANNIBAL! THE MUSICAL
- Town Hall Arts Center
2%
Lexie Lazear
- THE LEGEND OF ANNE BONNY
- Shifted Lens & Two Cent Lion
2%
Matt Zambrano
- ON YOUR FEET
- Town Hall Arts Center
2%
Emy Mcguire
- THE LEGAND OF ANNE BONNY
- The People's Theatre
2%
Shannan Steele
- BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY
- Town Hall Arts Center
1%
Kate Gleason
- RING OF FIRE
- Miner's Alley
1%
Emily Van Fleet
- XANADU
- Creede Repertory Theatre
1%
Kate Gleason
- THE FANTASTICKS
- Creede Repertory Theatre
1%
Patrick Elkins-Zeglarski
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Musique & Masque
1%Best Direction Of A Play
Shelly Gaza
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- The candlelight
20%
Zachary Chiero
- THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE
- Merely Players
13%
Clove Love
- ROMEO & JULIET
- The UpStart Crow Theatre Company
12%
Tom Bruett
- TORCH SONG
- Vintage Theatre
8%
Stacey Campbell
- LEADING LADIES
- The Stampede Troupe
6%
Heather Ostberg Johnson
- PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
6%
Steven J. Burge
- EBENEZER SCROOGE'S BIG AURORA FOX CHRISTMAS SHOW
- Aurora Fox Arts Center
4%
Lexie Lazear
- KID DETECTIVE
- Shifted Lens
4%
Warren Sherrill
- NATIONAL BOHEMIANS
- Miners Alley Performing Arts Center
4%
Jessica Jackson
- THE 39 STEPS
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
3%
Sydney Parks Smith
- THE MINUTES
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
3%
Joye Cook-Levy
- NIGHT, MOTHER
- Town Hall Arts Center
3%
The Ensemble
- EYES UP, MOUTH AGAPE
- Buntport Theater
3%
John Ashton
- VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE
- Town Hall Arts Center
3%
Tim Muldrew
- THE SHARK IS BROKEN
- Springs Ensemble Theatre
2%
Madelyn Riling
- THE REVLON GIRL
- Springs Ensemble Theatre
2%
Steve Keim
- MR. BURNS: A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY
- Bas Bleu Theatre Company
2%
Gary John Miller
- THE DADS: ANGELS GET THEIR WINGS
- Peak Improv Theater/ Chaos Bloom Theater
1%
Kate Hertz
- THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
- Springs Ensemble Theatre
1%Best Ensemble STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- The Candlelight
10%THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE
- Merely Players
8%25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Little Theatre of the Rockies
7%FIRST DATE
- Vintage Theatre
5%ABSURD HERO
- Vintage Theatre
5%ANASTASIA
- The Arts Hub
5%GUYS & DOLLS
- Vintage Theatre
4%PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
4%THE LEGEND OF ANNE BONNY
- Shifted Lens theatre Company
4%BRIGHT STAR
- Candlelight Dinner Playhouse
4%ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW
- Beehive productions
3%A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- The Stampede Troupe
3%THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Fort Collins Children's Theatre
3%LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- DCPA Wolf Theatre
3%THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Platte Valley Theatre Arts
3%HEAD OVER HEELS
- Shifted Lens
3%TREY PARKER'S CANNIBAL! THE MUSICAL
- Town Hall Arts Center
3%ROMEO & JULIET
- The Upstart Crow
3%ASSASSINS
- Miner’s Alley Performing Arts Center
2%REEFER MADNESS
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
2%THE SHARK IS BROKEN
- Springs Ensemble Theatre
2%THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Musique & Masque
2%BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY
- Town Hall Arts Center
1%THE MINUTES
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
1%CHESS
- BrightHeart Stages
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Charles Ford
- JACOB MARLEY'S CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Merely Players
11%
Emily Heida
- BEEHIVE: THE 60'S MUSICAL
- The Butte Theater
10%
Charles R MacLeod
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- DCPA Wolf Theatre
9%
Vance McKenzie
- ASSASSINS
- Miner's Alley
8%
Cheri Bauman
- ROMEO & JULIET
- The UpStart Crow Theatre Company
7%
Tom McVeety
- ANASTASIA
- The Arts Hub
6%
Laurel Ladzinski
- REEFER MADNESS
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
6%
Vance McKenzie
- ON YOUR FEET
- Town Hall Arts Center
6%
Brett Maughn
- EBENEZER SCROOGE'S BIG AURORA FOX CHRISTMAS SHOW
- Aurora Fox Arts Center
5%
Peter Muller
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- The Stampede Troupe
4%
Emy McGuire
- ANNE BONNY
- Shifted Lens & Two Cent Lion
3%
Vance McKenzie
- BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY
- Town Hall Arts Center
3%
Max O'Neill
- THE LEGEND OF ANNE BONNY
- Shifted Lens & Two Cent Lion
3%
Cheri Bauman
- KID DETECTIVE
- Shifted Lens
3%
Mandy Heath
- THE FANTASTICKS
- Creede Repertory Theatre
3%
Mandy Kay Heath
- TREY PARKER'S CANNIBAL! THE MUSICAL
- Town Hall Arts Center
3%
Mackenzie Lowe
- THE MINUTES
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
2%
Matthew Schlief
- THE 39 STEPS
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
2%
David Grinnell
- PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
2%
Kevin Frazier
- XANADU
- Creede Repertory Theatre
2%
Tommy Nolan
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Musique & Masque
2%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Victor Walters
- 25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Little Theatre of the Rockies
14%
Angela Steiner
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- DCPA Wolf Theatre
12%
Tanner Kelly
- HEAD OVER HEELS
- Shifted Lens
10%
Tanner Kelly
- ABSURD HERO
- Vintage Theatre
8%
David Nehls
- ASSASSINS
- Miner’s Alley Performing Arts Center
8%
Victor Walters
- [TITLE OF SHOW]
- Little Theatre of the Rockies
8%
Pluto Boll
- THE LEGEND OF ANNE BONNY
- Shifted Lens & Two Cent Lion
6%
AbdulKarim Islam
- ONCE
- Town Hall Arts Center
5%
Emy McGuire
- ANNE BONNY
- Shifted Lens & Two Cent Lion
5%
Erin Pettitt
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Musique & Masque
5%
Trent Hines
- ON YOUR FEET
- Town Hall Arts Center
5%
Caleb Wenger
- TREY PARKER'S CANNIBAL! THE MUSICAL
- Town Hall Arts Center
5%
Trent Hines
- BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY
- Town Hall Arts Center
3%
Susan Draus
- RING OF FIRE
- Miner's Alley
3%
Musa Bailey
- JEDIDIAH BLACKSTONE
- Emancipation Theater Company
2%Best Musical BEEHIVE: THE 60'S MUSICAL
- The Butte Theater
11%GUYS & DOLLS
- Merely Players
8%ANASTASIA
- Candlelight Dinner Playhouse
6%25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Little Theatre of the Rockies
6%LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- DCPA Wolf Theatre
6%RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Vintage Theatre
5%BRIGHT STAR
- Candlelight Dinner Playhouse
5%FIRST DATE
- Vintage Theatre
5%THE LEGEND OF ANNE BONNY
- Shifted Lens & Two Cent Lion
5%ANASTASIA
- The Arts Hub
4%A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- The Stampede Troupe
4%THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Phamaly theatre company
4%THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Platte Valley Theatre Arts
3%REEFER MADNESS
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
3%THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Fort Collins Children's Theatre
3%ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW
- Beehive productions
3%ASSASSINS
- Miner’s Alley Performing Arts Center
3%TREY PARKER'S CANNIBAL! THE MUSICAL
- Town Hall Arts Center
3%THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Musique & Masque
2%ONCE
- Town Hall Arts Center
2%XANADU
- Creede Repertory Theatre
2%LEGEND OF ANNE BONNY
- The People’s Building
1%ON YOUR FEET
- Town Hall Arts Center
1%CHESS
- BrightHeart Stages
1%RING OF FIRE
- Miner's Alley
1%Best New Play Or Musical ANNE BONNY
- Shifted Lens & Two Cent Lion
21%ABSURD HERO
- Vintage Theatre
19%THE LEGEND OF MEDUSA
- Two Cent Lion
13%NATIONAL BOHEMIANS
- Miners Alley Performing Arts Center
12%KID DETECTIVE
- Shifted Lens
10%LEGEND OF ANNE BONNY
- The People’s Building
9%REUNION ‘89
- Parker Arts
8%EYES UP, MOUTH AGAPE
- Buntport Theater
5%JEDIDIAH BLACKSTONE
- Clayton Early Learning Center
3%Best Performer In A Musical
Dallas Slankard
- FIRST DATE
- Vintage Theatre
7%
Nikkita Parsons
- BEEHIVE: THE 60'S MUSICAL
- The Butte Theater
6%
Mandy Irons
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Merely Players
6%
Katie Stone
- ANASTASIA
- Candlelight Dinner Playhouse
5%
Gunnar Bettis
- ABSURD HERO
- Vintage Theatre
5%
Jennesea Pearce
- BRIGHT STAR
- Candlelight Dinner Playhouse
4%
Mackenzie Quinn Ross
- BEEHIVE: THE 60'S MUSICAL
- The Butte Theater
4%
Ash Bradberry
- 25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Little Theatre of the Rockies
3%
Maura Rose Pawelko
- BEEHIVE: THE 60'S MUSICAL
- The Butte Theater
3%
Jack Olson
- 25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Little Theatre of the Rockies
3%
Sabrina Patten
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Vintage Theatre
3%
Eli-Leon Harvey
- THE LEGEND OF ANNE BONNY
- Shifted Lens & Two Cent Lion
3%
Isaac Dechtman
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Vintage Theatre
3%
Jerod Mose
- ANASTASIA
- Candlelight Dinner Playhouse
2%
Grey Randle
- 25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Little Theatre of the Rockies
2%
Emy McGuire
- THE LEGEND OF ANNE BONNY
- Shifted Lens & Two Cent Lion
2%
Brian Wilcox
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- The Stampede Troupe
2%
Sydney Johnson
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Fort Collins Children's Theatre
2%
Patrick J. Clarke
- FIRST DATE
- Vintage Theatre
2%
Jeremy Rill
- THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Platte Valley Theatre Arts
2%
Andrea Camacho
- ON YOUR FEET
- Town Hall Arts Center
2%
Jess Sotwick
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Vintage Theatre
2%
Brian Wilcox
- REEFER MADNESS
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
2%
Patric case
- ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW
- Beehive productions
2%
Elliot Eden
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Fort Collins Children's Theatre
1%Best Performer In A Play
Jalyn Webb
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- The Candlelight
10%
Adam Fontana
- SWING STATE
- Merely Players
9%
Star Ilalaole
- TORCH SONG
- Vintage Theatre
8%
Cate Rounds
- DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE
- Little Theatre of the Rockies
6%
Ethan Hoover
- DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE
- Little Theatre of the Rockies
5%
Chrys Duran
- SHE KILLS MONSTERS
- Vintage Theatre
5%
Emy McGuire
- ANNE BONNY
- Shifted Lens & Two Cent Lion
4%
Megan Van De Hey
- NIGHT, MOTHER
- Town Hall Arts Center
4%
Steve Emily
- THE SHARK IS BROKEN
- Springs Ensemble Theatre
3%
Katherine Brownlee
- BAREFOOT IN THE PARK
- ImaginASL and The Arts Hub
3%
Sarah Sheppard shaver
- THE REVLON GIRL
- Springs Ensemble Theatre
3%
Aidan Blank
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Upstart Crow
3%
Josh Meesey
- LEADING LADIES
- The Stampede Troupe
3%
Billie McBride
- NIGHT, MOTHER
- Town Hall Arts Center
3%
Aidan Blank
- KID DETECTIVE
- Shifted Lens
2%
Bradley Calahan
- PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
2%
Bruce Gammonley
- MR. BURNS: A POST ELECTRIC PLAY
- Bas Bleu Theatre Company
2%
Sarah J Baker
- MR. BURNS: A POST ELECTRIC PLAY
- Bas Bleu Theatre Company
2%
Emy McGuire
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Upstart Crow
2%
Pluto Boll
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Upstart Crow
2%
Noah Kenworthy
- LEADING LADIES
- The Stampede Troupe
2%
Jacob Offen
- THE 39 STEPS
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
2%
Christopher Gausselin
- THE MINUTES
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
2%
Christina Marie Olsen
- PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
1%
Jozeph Mykaels
- THE MINUTES
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
1%Best Play STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- The Candlelight
21%TORCH SONG
- Vintage Theatre
9%SWING STATE
- Merely Players
8%DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE
- Little Theatre of the Rockies
7%A QUEER REGENCY ROMEO & JULIET
- The UpStart Crow
7%BAREFOOT IN THE PARK
- ImaginASL and The Arts Hub
5%THE MOUSETRAP
- Arvada Center
4%LEADING LADIES
- The Stampede Troupe
4%VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE
- Town Hall Arts Center
4%THE PERFECT ARRANGEMENT
- Firehouse
3%KID DETECTIVE
- Shifted Lens
3%THE TRAGEDY OF MEDUSA
- Two Cent Lion
3%THE 39 STEPS
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
2%THE SHARK IS BROKEN
- Springs Ensemble Theatre
2%EBENEZER SCROOGE'S BIG AURORA FOX CHRISTMAS SHOW
- Aurora Fox Arts Center
2%THE MINUTES
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
2%NIGHT, MOTHER
- Town Hall Arts Center
2%PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
2%MR. BURNS: A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY
- Bas Bleu Theatre Company
2%THE REVLON GIRL
- Springs Ensemble Theatre
2%PERFECT ARRANGEMENT
- Firehouse theatre company
1%DOUBT A PARABLE
- Springs Ensemble Theatre
1%THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
- Springs Ensemble Theatre
1%EYES UP, MOUTH AGAPE
- Buntport Theater
0%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Brian Watson
- BEEHIVE: THE 60'S MUSICAL
- The Butte Theater
11%
Charles Ford
- SWING STATE
- Merely Players
9%
Alan C Muraoka
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- DCPA Wolf Theatre
8%
Lexi Renfro
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Vintage Theatre
7%
Allison Jamison
- A QUEER REGENCY ROMEO & JULIET
- The UpStart Crow
7%
Tina Anderson
- ASSASSINS
- Miner's Alley
6%
Brian Malgrave
- ROCK OF AGES
- Parker Arts
6%
Tommy Nolan
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Musique & Masque
4%
Emy McGuire
- ANNE BONNY
- Shifted Lens & Two Cent Lion
4%
Cole Mahlmeister
- THE LEGEND OF ANNE BONNY
- Shifted Lens & Two Cent Lion
4%
Peter F Muller
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- The Stampede Troupe
4%
Kevin Chung
- TREY PARKER'S CANNIBAL! THE MUSICAL
- Town Hall Arts Center
3%
Tina Anderson
- THE FANTASTICKS
- Creede Repertory Theatre
3%
Caleb Gilbert
- REEFER MADNESS
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
3%
Kevin Nelson
- ONCE
- Town Hall Arts Center
3%
Caleb Gilbert and Ivan Andrade
- THE MINUTES
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
3%
David Cook
- THE SHARK IS BROKEN
- Springs Ensemble Theatre
2%
Scot Gagnon
- LEADING LADIES
- The Stampede Troupe
2%
Dan Robbins
- ON CLOVER ROAD
- Springs Ensemble Theatre
2%
Brandon Philip Case
- EBENEZER SCROOGE'S BIG AURORA FOX CHRISTMAS SHOW
- Aurora Fox Arts Center
2%
Mya Coca
- PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
2%
Kevin Nelson
- BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY
- Town Hall Arts Center
2%
Matthew Schlief
- THE 39 STEPS
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
1%
Kevin Nelson
- XANADU
- Creede Repertory Theatre
1%
Joseph Graves, Jr.
- JEDIDIAH BLACKSTONE
- Clayton Early Learning Center
1%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Elisabeth Weidner
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- DCPA Wolf Theatre
10%
Aspen McCart
- THE LEGEND OF ANNE BONNY
- Shifted Lens & Two Cent Lion
10%
Mona Wood-Patterson
- JACOB MARLEY'S CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Merely Players
9%
Patrick Middlebrook
- REEFER MADNESS
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
7%
John Hauser
- NATIONAL BOHEMIANS
- Miners Alley Performing Arts Center
7%
Pluto Boll
- A QUEER REGENCY ROMEO & JULIET
- The UpStart Crow
6%
Curt Behm
- BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY
- Town Hall Arts Center
6%
Casey Burnham
- EBENEZER SCROOGE'S BIG AURORA FOX CHRISTMAS SHOW
- Aurora Fox Arts Center
5%
Victoria Villalobos
- PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
5%
Kyle Jensen
- XANADU
- Creede Repertory Theatre
5%
Curt Behm
- TREY PARKER'S CANNIBAL! THE MUSICAL
- Town Hall Arts Center
5%
Tommy Nolan
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Musique & Masque
4%
Victoria Villalobos
- THE MINUTES
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
4%
Pluto Boll
- KID DETECTIVE
- Shifted Lens
4%
Victoria Villalobos
- THE 39 STEPS
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
4%
Kitty Robbins
- THE SHARK IS BROKEN
- Springs Ensemble Theatre
3%
Kitty Robbins
- ON CLOVER ROAD
- Springs Ensemble Theatre
2%
The Ensemble
- EYES UP, MOUTH AGAPE
- Buntport Theater
2%
Musa Bailey
- JEDIDIAH BLACKSTONE
- Emancipation Theater
1%
Musa Bailey
- JEDIDIAH BLACKSTONE
- Clayton Early Learning Center
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Tyler Cox
- 25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Little Theatre of the Rockies
11%
Stephen Bowers
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Merely Players
8%
Tracy Warren
- ANASTASIA
- Candlelight Dinner Playhouse
6%
Aidan Blank
- THE LEGEND OF ANNE BONNY
- Shifted Lens & Two Cent Lion
5%
Elizabeth Baugh
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- The Stampede Troupe
4%
Damon Guerrasio
- ASSASSINS
- Miner's Alley
4%
Will Branner
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- DCPA Wolf Theatre
4%
Jason Rexx
- MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
- Vintage Theatre
4%
Nick Martinez
- FIRST DATE
- Vintage Theatre
4%
Antigone Biddle
- ABSURD HERO
- Vintage Theatre
4%
Joel Adam Chavez
- ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW
- Beehive productions
4%
Emily Elliot
- FIRST DATE
- Vintage Theatre
3%
Cooper Kaminsky
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Vintage Theatre
3%
Michelle Jeffres
- ANASTASIA
- The Arts Hub
3%
Josh Jackson
- HEAD OVER HEELS
- Shifted lens
2%
Ella Molinary
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Musique & Masque
2%
Alexandra Alonso
- ON YOUR FEET
- Littleton town Hall
2%
Alan Ball
- XANADU
- Creede Repertory Theatre
2%
Pierre Andre McNair
- TREY PARKER'S CANNIBAL! THE MUSICAL
- Town Hall Arts Center
2%
Alex Forbes
- REEFER MADNESS
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
2%
Daevon Robinson
- BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY
- Town Hall Arts Center
2%
Breanne N. Johnson
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Fort Collins Children's Theatre
2%
Elton J. Tanega
- TREY PARKER'S CANNIBAL! THE MUSICAL
- Town Hall Arts Center
2%
Mo Schultz
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Fort Collins Children's Theatre
2%
Mikeal Macbeth
- REEFER MADNESS
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Cate rounds
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- The Candlelight
15%
Abby Apple boes
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- The Candlelight
13%
Erika Vetter
- SWING STATE
- Merely Players
9%
Sonsharae Tull
- EBENEZER SCROOGE'S BIG AURORA FOX CHRISTMAS SHOW
- Aurora Fox Arts Center
7%
Aidan Blank
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Upstart Crow
6%
Valerie Kliewer
- LEADING LADIES
- The Stampede Troupe
6%
Neil Isales Jr
- THE LEGEND OF MEDUSA
- Two Cent Lion
6%
Cam Leonard
- ROMEO & JULIET
- The Upstart Crow
4%
Erin banthoff
- KID DETECTIVE
- Shifted lens
4%
Brandon Price
- ROMEO & JULIET
- The Upstart Crow
3%
GerRee Hinshaw
- DOWNSTATE
- Curious Theater Company
3%
Desiree myers
- DOUBT A PARABLE
- Springs Ensemble Theatre
3%
Heather Ostberg Johnson
- THE 39 STEPS
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
2%
David Austin-Groen
- THE 39 STEPS
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
2%
Molly McGuire
- THE MINUTES
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
2%
Monica Toole
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Upstart Crow
2%
Dia Kline
- PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
1%
Sheridan Singer
- ON CLOVER ROAD
- Springs Ensemble Theatre
1%
Marlo Coffin
- PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
1%
Min Kyung (Cecillia) Kim
- EBENEZER SCROOGE'S BIG AURORA FOX CHRISTMAS SHOW
- Aurora Fox Arts Center
1%
Louise Thornton
- THE MINUTES
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
1%
Janae Burris
- EBENEZER SCROOGE'S BIG AURORA FOX CHRISTMAS SHOW
- Aurora Fox Arts Center
1%
Emily Harrison
- EYES UP, MOUTH AGAPE
- Buntport Theater
1%
David Siever
- THE MINUTES
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
1%
Marlene Hall
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Upstart Crow
1%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN
- The Arts Hub
28%THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Fort Collins Childrens Theatre
24%THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE
- Merely Players
16%ELEPHANT & PIGGIE 'WE ARE IN A PLAY'
- DCPA Wolf Theatre
16%ANNE BONNY
- Shifted Lens & Two Cent Lion
12%GOLDILOCKS AND THE THREE BEARS
- Stagebugz
5%Favorite Local Theatre
Vintage Theatre
14%
The Candlelight
14%
The Butte Theater
10%
Merely Players
8%
Little Theatre of the Rockies
6%
The Arts Hub
5%
Town Hall Arts Center
4%
OpenStage Theatre & Company
4%
The Stampede Troupe
4%
Two Cent Lion
4%
Denver Center for the Performing Arts
4%
Arvada Center
3%
Phamaly Theatre Company
3%
Springs Ensemble Theatre
2%
Shifted Lens Theatre Company
2%
Aurora Fox Arts Center
2%
Miners Alley Performing Arts Center
2%
Firehouse
2%
The People's Building
1%
Musique & Masque
1%
Theaterworks
1%
Creede Repertory Theatre
1%
Chaos Bloom Theater
1%
Buntport Theater
1%
Bowls with the Bard
0%