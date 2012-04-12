First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards; YOUNG FRANFENSTEIN Leads Best Musical!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

The first standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Denver Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

D-TOWN: Denver’s #1 Over-30 Boy Band - D-TOWN 2: THIS TIME IT’S PERSONAL - The People’s Building 14%

JACOB MARLEY'S CHRISTMAS CAROL

13%

Geoff Johnson -- Merely Players

A LITTLE HELP FROM MY FRIENDS

12%

Jennasea Pearce -- Vintage Theatre

READ IT AND WEEP

10%

Sabrina Patten -- Vintage Theatre

BROKEN & BEAUTIFUL

10%

Traci Kern -- Vintage Theatre

THE LEGEND OF ANNE BONNY

9%

Emy McGuire -- Two Cent Lion

BIG FEELINGS

9%

Megan Schraeder -- Vintage Theatre

SOLOS STORIES AND SOUL MATES

7%

Jalyn Webb -- Vintage theatre

THE LEGEND OF ANNE BONNY

6%

Alesa Moskal -- Two Cent Lion

POP GOES MUSICAL THEATRE

5%

Erica Caruso -- Vintage Theatre

JEDIDIAH BLACKSTONE

2%

Erica Brown -- Emancipation Theater Company

JAIEL: LIVE AT DAZZLE

2%

Jaiel -- Dazzle Denver

THE DADS: ANGELS GET THEIR WINGS

1%

Gary John Miller -- Peak Improv Theater

BEEHIVE: THE 60'S MUSICAL

10%

Hannah Guilinger -- The Butte Theater

GUYS & DOLLS

10%

Zachary Chiero and Dallas Padoven -- Merely Players

GUYS & DOLLS

8%

Dallas Slankard -- Vintage Theatre

25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

7%

Christie Zimmerman -- Little Theatre of the Rockies

OKLAHOMA!

6%

Shawna Hallinan -- Candlelight Dinner Playhouse

ROMEO & JULIET

6%

Aidan Blank -- Upstart Crow

BRIGHT STAR

6%

Tia Bloom -- The Candlelight

ONCE

4%

Carrie Colton -- Town Hall Arts Center

ABSURD HERO

4%

Heather Westenskow -- Vintage Theatre

ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW

4%

Cory Klements -- Beehive productions

HEAD OVER HEELS

4%

Dallas Slankard -- Shifted Lens

SPRING AWAKENING

4%

Danielle Morris -- Impact Theatre Co

ANASTASIA

4%

Jessica Swanson -- the Arts Hub

REEFER MADNESS

3%

Jessica Hindsley -- OpenStage Theatre & Company

XANADU

3%

Piper Arpan -- Creede Repertory Theatre

ON YOUR FEET

3%

Chelley Canales -- Town Hall Arts Center

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE

2%

Heather Ostberg Johnson -- OpenStage Theatre & Company

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

2%

Heather Westenskow -- StageDoor

THE LEGEND OF ANNE BONNY

2%

Danielle Morris -- Shifted Lens & Two Cent Lion

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

2%

Claudia Carson -- Musique & Masque

TREY PARKER'S CANNIBAL! THE MUSICAL

2%

John E Roberts -- Town Hall Arts Center

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

1%

Rickey Tripp -- DCPA Wolf Theatre

THE PROM

1%

Jade Sangalang / Kenzie Rosen-Stone -- Arts hub

THE LEGAND OF ANNE BONNY

1%

Emy McGuire -- The People's Theatre

BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY

1%

Shannan Steele -- Town Hall Arts Center

BEEHIVE: THE 60'S MUSICAL

12%

Cole Emarine -- The Butte Theater

GUYS & DOLLS

12%

Jennie Albert -- Merely Players

BRIGHT STAR

9%

Deb Faber -- The candlelight

THE LITTLE MERMAID

8%

Charlotte Campell -- Performance Now Theatre Company

A QUEER REGENCY ROMEO & JULIET

8%

Ayden Armstrong -- The UpStart Crow

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

8%

Samantha C Jones -- DCPA Wolf Theatre

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

7%

Barb Gillam -- The Stampede Troupe

THE LEGEND OF ANNE BONNY

6%

Lexie Lazear -- Shifted Lens & Two Cent Lion

ON YOUR FEET

6%

Jessie Page -- Town Hall Arts Center

THE 39 STEPS

4%

Rebecca Evans -- OpenStage Theatre & Company

ASSASSINS

3%

Crystal McKenzie -- Miner's Alley

REEFER MADNESS

3%

Emily Valley -- OpenStage Theatre & Company

THE MINUTES

3%

Rebecca Spafford -- OpenStage Theatre & Company

BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY

3%

Nikki Harrison -- Town Hall Arts Center

EYES UP, MOUTH AGAPE

3%

The Ensemble -- Buntport Theater

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE

2%

Jasper Day -- OpenStage Theatre & Company

VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE

2%

Jessie Page -- Town Hall Arts Center

EBENEZER SCROOGE'S BIG AURORA FOX CHRISTMAS SHOW

2%

Linda Morken -- Aurora Fox Arts Center

GUYS & DOLLS

11%

Mona Wood-Patterson -- Merely Players

BEEHIVE: THE 60'S MUSICAL

10%

Hannah Guilinger -- The Butte Theater

BRIGHT STAR

7%

Steve Wilson -- Candlelight Dinner Playhouse

ABSURD HERO

7%

Kelly McAllister -- Vintage Theatre

25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

6%

Jessica Hindsley -- Little Theatre of the Rockies

ASSASSINS

6%

Warren Sherrill -- Miner's Alley

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

5%

Tanner Kelly -- StageDoor

ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW

5%

Bryan Bell -- Beehive productions

YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

5%

Emily Barber -- Arts hub

25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

4%

Ben Raanan -- Phamaly

ANASTASIA

4%

Jessica Swanson -- The Arts Hub

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

4%

Peter Muller -- The Stampede Troupe

REEFER MADNESS

3%

Kenny Moten -- OpenStage Theatre & Company

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

3%

Chris Coleman -- DCPA Wolf Theatre

ONCE

3%

Carrie Colton -- Town Hall Arts Center

ANNE BONNY

3%

Emy McGuire -- Shifted Lens & Two Cent Lion

TREY PARKER'S CANNIBAL! THE MUSICAL

2%

Steven J. Burge -- Town Hall Arts Center

THE LEGEND OF ANNE BONNY

2%

Lexie Lazear -- Shifted Lens & Two Cent Lion

ON YOUR FEET

2%

Matt Zambrano -- Town Hall Arts Center

THE LEGAND OF ANNE BONNY

2%

Emy Mcguire -- The People's Theatre

BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY

1%

Shannan Steele -- Town Hall Arts Center

RING OF FIRE

1%

Kate Gleason -- Miner's Alley

XANADU

1%

Emily Van Fleet -- Creede Repertory Theatre

THE FANTASTICKS

1%

Kate Gleason -- Creede Repertory Theatre

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

1%

Patrick Elkins-Zeglarski -- Musique & Masque

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

20%

Shelly Gaza -- The candlelight

THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE

13%

Zachary Chiero -- Merely Players

ROMEO & JULIET

12%

Clove Love -- The UpStart Crow Theatre Company

TORCH SONG

8%

Tom Bruett -- Vintage Theatre

LEADING LADIES

6%

Stacey Campbell -- The Stampede Troupe

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE

6%

Heather Ostberg Johnson -- OpenStage Theatre & Company

EBENEZER SCROOGE'S BIG AURORA FOX CHRISTMAS SHOW

4%

Steven J. Burge -- Aurora Fox Arts Center

KID DETECTIVE

4%

Lexie Lazear -- Shifted Lens

NATIONAL BOHEMIANS

4%

Warren Sherrill -- Miners Alley Performing Arts Center

THE 39 STEPS

3%

Jessica Jackson -- OpenStage Theatre & Company

THE MINUTES

3%

Sydney Parks Smith -- OpenStage Theatre & Company

NIGHT, MOTHER

3%

Joye Cook-Levy -- Town Hall Arts Center

EYES UP, MOUTH AGAPE

3%

The Ensemble -- Buntport Theater

VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE

3%

John Ashton -- Town Hall Arts Center

THE SHARK IS BROKEN

2%

Tim Muldrew -- Springs Ensemble Theatre

THE REVLON GIRL

2%

Madelyn Riling -- Springs Ensemble Theatre

MR. BURNS: A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY

2%

Steve Keim -- Bas Bleu Theatre Company

THE DADS: ANGELS GET THEIR WINGS

1%

Gary John Miller -- Peak Improv Theater/ Chaos Bloom Theater

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY

1%

Kate Hertz -- Springs Ensemble Theatre

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

10%

- The Candlelight

THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE

8%

- Merely Players

25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

7%

- Little Theatre of the Rockies

FIRST DATE

5%

- Vintage Theatre

ABSURD HERO

5%

- Vintage Theatre

ANASTASIA

5%

- The Arts Hub

GUYS & DOLLS

4%

- Vintage Theatre

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE

4%

- OpenStage Theatre & Company

THE LEGEND OF ANNE BONNY

4%

- Shifted Lens theatre Company

BRIGHT STAR

4%

- Candlelight Dinner Playhouse

ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW

3%

- Beehive productions

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

3%

- The Stampede Troupe

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

3%

- Fort Collins Children's Theatre

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

3%

- DCPA Wolf Theatre

THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY

3%

- Platte Valley Theatre Arts

HEAD OVER HEELS

3%

- Shifted Lens

TREY PARKER'S CANNIBAL! THE MUSICAL

3%

- Town Hall Arts Center

ROMEO & JULIET

3%

- The Upstart Crow

ASSASSINS

2%

- Miner’s Alley Performing Arts Center

REEFER MADNESS

2%

- OpenStage Theatre & Company

THE SHARK IS BROKEN

2%

- Springs Ensemble Theatre

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

2%

- Musique & Masque

BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY

1%

- Town Hall Arts Center

THE MINUTES

1%

- OpenStage Theatre & Company

CHESS

1%

- BrightHeart Stages

JACOB MARLEY'S CHRISTMAS CAROL

11%

Charles Ford -- Merely Players

BEEHIVE: THE 60'S MUSICAL

10%

Emily Heida -- The Butte Theater

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

9%

Charles R MacLeod -- DCPA Wolf Theatre

ASSASSINS

8%

Vance McKenzie -- Miner's Alley

ROMEO & JULIET

7%

Cheri Bauman -- The UpStart Crow Theatre Company

ANASTASIA

6%

Tom McVeety -- The Arts Hub

REEFER MADNESS

6%

Laurel Ladzinski -- OpenStage Theatre & Company

ON YOUR FEET

6%

Vance McKenzie -- Town Hall Arts Center

EBENEZER SCROOGE'S BIG AURORA FOX CHRISTMAS SHOW

5%

Brett Maughn -- Aurora Fox Arts Center

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

4%

Peter Muller -- The Stampede Troupe

ANNE BONNY

3%

Emy McGuire -- Shifted Lens & Two Cent Lion

BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY

3%

Vance McKenzie -- Town Hall Arts Center

THE LEGEND OF ANNE BONNY

3%

Max O'Neill -- Shifted Lens & Two Cent Lion

KID DETECTIVE

3%

Cheri Bauman -- Shifted Lens

THE FANTASTICKS

3%

Mandy Heath -- Creede Repertory Theatre

TREY PARKER'S CANNIBAL! THE MUSICAL

3%

Mandy Kay Heath -- Town Hall Arts Center

THE MINUTES

2%

Mackenzie Lowe -- OpenStage Theatre & Company

THE 39 STEPS

2%

Matthew Schlief -- OpenStage Theatre & Company

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE

2%

David Grinnell -- OpenStage Theatre & Company

XANADU

2%

Kevin Frazier -- Creede Repertory Theatre

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

2%

Tommy Nolan -- Musique & Masque

25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

14%

Victor Walters -- Little Theatre of the Rockies

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

12%

Angela Steiner -- DCPA Wolf Theatre

HEAD OVER HEELS

10%

Tanner Kelly -- Shifted Lens

ABSURD HERO

8%

Tanner Kelly -- Vintage Theatre

ASSASSINS

8%

David Nehls -- Miner’s Alley Performing Arts Center

[TITLE OF SHOW]

8%

Victor Walters -- Little Theatre of the Rockies

THE LEGEND OF ANNE BONNY

6%

Pluto Boll -- Shifted Lens & Two Cent Lion

ONCE

5%

AbdulKarim Islam -- Town Hall Arts Center

ANNE BONNY

5%

Emy McGuire -- Shifted Lens & Two Cent Lion

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

5%

Erin Pettitt -- Musique & Masque

ON YOUR FEET

5%

Trent Hines -- Town Hall Arts Center

TREY PARKER'S CANNIBAL! THE MUSICAL

5%

Caleb Wenger -- Town Hall Arts Center

BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY

3%

Trent Hines -- Town Hall Arts Center

RING OF FIRE

3%

Susan Draus -- Miner's Alley

JEDIDIAH BLACKSTONE

2%

Musa Bailey -- Emancipation Theater Company

BEEHIVE: THE 60'S MUSICAL

11%

- The Butte Theater

GUYS & DOLLS

8%

- Merely Players

ANASTASIA

6%

- Candlelight Dinner Playhouse

25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

6%

- Little Theatre of the Rockies

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

6%

- DCPA Wolf Theatre

RIDE THE CYCLONE

5%

- Vintage Theatre

BRIGHT STAR

5%

- Candlelight Dinner Playhouse

FIRST DATE

5%

- Vintage Theatre

THE LEGEND OF ANNE BONNY

5%

- Shifted Lens & Two Cent Lion

ANASTASIA

4%

- The Arts Hub

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

4%

- The Stampede Troupe

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

4%

- Phamaly theatre company

THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY

3%

- Platte Valley Theatre Arts

REEFER MADNESS

3%

- OpenStage Theatre & Company

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

3%

- Fort Collins Children's Theatre

ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW

3%

- Beehive productions

ASSASSINS

3%

- Miner’s Alley Performing Arts Center

TREY PARKER'S CANNIBAL! THE MUSICAL

3%

- Town Hall Arts Center

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

2%

- Musique & Masque

ONCE

2%

- Town Hall Arts Center

XANADU

2%

- Creede Repertory Theatre

LEGEND OF ANNE BONNY

1%

- The People’s Building

ON YOUR FEET

1%

- Town Hall Arts Center

CHESS

1%

- BrightHeart Stages

RING OF FIRE

1%

- Miner's Alley

ANNE BONNY

21%

- Shifted Lens & Two Cent Lion

ABSURD HERO

19%

- Vintage Theatre

THE LEGEND OF MEDUSA

13%

- Two Cent Lion

NATIONAL BOHEMIANS

12%

- Miners Alley Performing Arts Center

KID DETECTIVE

10%

- Shifted Lens

LEGEND OF ANNE BONNY

9%

- The People’s Building

REUNION ‘89

8%

- Parker Arts

EYES UP, MOUTH AGAPE

5%

- Buntport Theater

JEDIDIAH BLACKSTONE

3%

- Clayton Early Learning Center

FIRST DATE

7%

Dallas Slankard -- Vintage Theatre

BEEHIVE: THE 60'S MUSICAL

6%

Nikkita Parsons -- The Butte Theater

GUYS & DOLLS

6%

Mandy Irons -- Merely Players

ANASTASIA

5%

Katie Stone -- Candlelight Dinner Playhouse

ABSURD HERO

5%

Gunnar Bettis -- Vintage Theatre

BRIGHT STAR

4%

Jennesea Pearce -- Candlelight Dinner Playhouse

BEEHIVE: THE 60'S MUSICAL

4%

Mackenzie Quinn Ross -- The Butte Theater

25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

3%

Ash Bradberry -- Little Theatre of the Rockies

BEEHIVE: THE 60'S MUSICAL

3%

Maura Rose Pawelko -- The Butte Theater

25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

3%

Jack Olson -- Little Theatre of the Rockies

RIDE THE CYCLONE

3%

Sabrina Patten -- Vintage Theatre

THE LEGEND OF ANNE BONNY

3%

Eli-Leon Harvey -- Shifted Lens & Two Cent Lion

RIDE THE CYCLONE

3%

Isaac Dechtman -- Vintage Theatre

ANASTASIA

2%

Jerod Mose -- Candlelight Dinner Playhouse

25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

2%

Grey Randle -- Little Theatre of the Rockies

THE LEGEND OF ANNE BONNY

2%

Emy McGuire -- Shifted Lens & Two Cent Lion

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

2%

Brian Wilcox -- The Stampede Troupe

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

2%

Sydney Johnson -- Fort Collins Children's Theatre

FIRST DATE

2%

Patrick J. Clarke -- Vintage Theatre

THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY

2%

Jeremy Rill -- Platte Valley Theatre Arts

ON YOUR FEET

2%

Andrea Camacho -- Town Hall Arts Center

GUYS & DOLLS

2%

Jess Sotwick -- Vintage Theatre

REEFER MADNESS

2%

Brian Wilcox -- OpenStage Theatre & Company

ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW

2%

Patric case -- Beehive productions

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

1%

Elliot Eden -- Fort Collins Children's Theatre

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

10%

Jalyn Webb -- The Candlelight

SWING STATE

9%

Adam Fontana -- Merely Players

TORCH SONG

8%

Star Ilalaole -- Vintage Theatre

DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE

6%

Cate Rounds -- Little Theatre of the Rockies

DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE

5%

Ethan Hoover -- Little Theatre of the Rockies

SHE KILLS MONSTERS

5%

Chrys Duran -- Vintage Theatre

ANNE BONNY

4%

Emy McGuire -- Shifted Lens & Two Cent Lion

NIGHT, MOTHER

4%

Megan Van De Hey -- Town Hall Arts Center

THE SHARK IS BROKEN

3%

Steve Emily -- Springs Ensemble Theatre

BAREFOOT IN THE PARK

3%

Katherine Brownlee -- ImaginASL and The Arts Hub

THE REVLON GIRL

3%

Sarah Sheppard shaver -- Springs Ensemble Theatre

ROMEO & JULIET

3%

Aidan Blank -- Upstart Crow

LEADING LADIES

3%

Josh Meesey -- The Stampede Troupe

NIGHT, MOTHER

3%

Billie McBride -- Town Hall Arts Center

KID DETECTIVE

2%

Aidan Blank -- Shifted Lens

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE

2%

Bradley Calahan -- OpenStage Theatre & Company

MR. BURNS: A POST ELECTRIC PLAY

2%

Bruce Gammonley -- Bas Bleu Theatre Company

MR. BURNS: A POST ELECTRIC PLAY

2%

Sarah J Baker -- Bas Bleu Theatre Company

ROMEO & JULIET

2%

Emy McGuire -- Upstart Crow

ROMEO & JULIET

2%

Pluto Boll -- Upstart Crow

LEADING LADIES

2%

Noah Kenworthy -- The Stampede Troupe

THE 39 STEPS

2%

Jacob Offen -- OpenStage Theatre & Company

THE MINUTES

2%

Christopher Gausselin -- OpenStage Theatre & Company

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE

1%

Christina Marie Olsen -- OpenStage Theatre & Company

THE MINUTES

1%

Jozeph Mykaels -- OpenStage Theatre & Company

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

21%

- The Candlelight

TORCH SONG

9%

- Vintage Theatre

SWING STATE

8%

- Merely Players

DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE

7%

- Little Theatre of the Rockies

A QUEER REGENCY ROMEO & JULIET

7%

- The UpStart Crow

BAREFOOT IN THE PARK

5%

- ImaginASL and The Arts Hub

THE MOUSETRAP

4%

- Arvada Center

LEADING LADIES

4%

- The Stampede Troupe

VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE

4%

- Town Hall Arts Center

THE PERFECT ARRANGEMENT

3%

- Firehouse

KID DETECTIVE

3%

- Shifted Lens

THE TRAGEDY OF MEDUSA

3%

- Two Cent Lion

THE 39 STEPS

2%

- OpenStage Theatre & Company

THE SHARK IS BROKEN

2%

- Springs Ensemble Theatre

EBENEZER SCROOGE'S BIG AURORA FOX CHRISTMAS SHOW

2%

- Aurora Fox Arts Center

THE MINUTES

2%

- OpenStage Theatre & Company

NIGHT, MOTHER

2%

- Town Hall Arts Center

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE

2%

- OpenStage Theatre & Company

MR. BURNS: A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY

2%

- Bas Bleu Theatre Company

THE REVLON GIRL

2%

- Springs Ensemble Theatre

PERFECT ARRANGEMENT

1%

- Firehouse theatre company

DOUBT A PARABLE

1%

- Springs Ensemble Theatre

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY

1%

- Springs Ensemble Theatre

EYES UP, MOUTH AGAPE

0%

- Buntport Theater

BEEHIVE: THE 60'S MUSICAL

11%

Brian Watson -- The Butte Theater

SWING STATE

9%

Charles Ford -- Merely Players

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

8%

Alan C Muraoka -- DCPA Wolf Theatre

RIDE THE CYCLONE

7%

Lexi Renfro -- Vintage Theatre

A QUEER REGENCY ROMEO & JULIET

7%

Allison Jamison -- The UpStart Crow

ASSASSINS

6%

Tina Anderson -- Miner's Alley

ROCK OF AGES

6%

Brian Malgrave -- Parker Arts

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

4%

Tommy Nolan -- Musique & Masque

ANNE BONNY

4%

Emy McGuire -- Shifted Lens & Two Cent Lion

THE LEGEND OF ANNE BONNY

4%

Cole Mahlmeister -- Shifted Lens & Two Cent Lion

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

4%

Peter F Muller -- The Stampede Troupe

TREY PARKER'S CANNIBAL! THE MUSICAL

3%

Kevin Chung -- Town Hall Arts Center

THE FANTASTICKS

3%

Tina Anderson -- Creede Repertory Theatre

REEFER MADNESS

3%

Caleb Gilbert -- OpenStage Theatre & Company

ONCE

3%

Kevin Nelson -- Town Hall Arts Center

THE MINUTES

3%

Caleb Gilbert and Ivan Andrade -- OpenStage Theatre & Company

THE SHARK IS BROKEN

2%

David Cook -- Springs Ensemble Theatre

LEADING LADIES

2%

Scot Gagnon -- The Stampede Troupe

ON CLOVER ROAD

2%

Dan Robbins -- Springs Ensemble Theatre

EBENEZER SCROOGE'S BIG AURORA FOX CHRISTMAS SHOW

2%

Brandon Philip Case -- Aurora Fox Arts Center

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE

2%

Mya Coca -- OpenStage Theatre & Company

BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY

2%

Kevin Nelson -- Town Hall Arts Center

THE 39 STEPS

1%

Matthew Schlief -- OpenStage Theatre & Company

XANADU

1%

Kevin Nelson -- Creede Repertory Theatre

JEDIDIAH BLACKSTONE

1%

Joseph Graves, Jr. -- Clayton Early Learning Center

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

10%

Elisabeth Weidner -- DCPA Wolf Theatre

THE LEGEND OF ANNE BONNY

10%

Aspen McCart -- Shifted Lens & Two Cent Lion

JACOB MARLEY'S CHRISTMAS CAROL

9%

Mona Wood-Patterson -- Merely Players

REEFER MADNESS

7%

Patrick Middlebrook -- OpenStage Theatre & Company

NATIONAL BOHEMIANS

7%

John Hauser -- Miners Alley Performing Arts Center

A QUEER REGENCY ROMEO & JULIET

6%

Pluto Boll -- The UpStart Crow

BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY

6%

Curt Behm -- Town Hall Arts Center

EBENEZER SCROOGE'S BIG AURORA FOX CHRISTMAS SHOW

5%

Casey Burnham -- Aurora Fox Arts Center

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE

5%

Victoria Villalobos -- OpenStage Theatre & Company

XANADU

5%

Kyle Jensen -- Creede Repertory Theatre

TREY PARKER'S CANNIBAL! THE MUSICAL

5%

Curt Behm -- Town Hall Arts Center

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

4%

Tommy Nolan -- Musique & Masque

THE MINUTES

4%

Victoria Villalobos -- OpenStage Theatre & Company

KID DETECTIVE

4%

Pluto Boll -- Shifted Lens

THE 39 STEPS

4%

Victoria Villalobos -- OpenStage Theatre & Company

THE SHARK IS BROKEN

3%

Kitty Robbins -- Springs Ensemble Theatre

ON CLOVER ROAD

2%

Kitty Robbins -- Springs Ensemble Theatre

EYES UP, MOUTH AGAPE

2%

The Ensemble -- Buntport Theater

JEDIDIAH BLACKSTONE

1%

Musa Bailey -- Emancipation Theater

JEDIDIAH BLACKSTONE

1%

Musa Bailey -- Clayton Early Learning Center

25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

11%

Tyler Cox -- Little Theatre of the Rockies

GUYS & DOLLS

8%

Stephen Bowers -- Merely Players

ANASTASIA

6%

Tracy Warren -- Candlelight Dinner Playhouse

THE LEGEND OF ANNE BONNY

5%

Aidan Blank -- Shifted Lens & Two Cent Lion

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

4%

Elizabeth Baugh -- The Stampede Troupe

ASSASSINS

4%

Damon Guerrasio -- Miner's Alley

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

4%

Will Branner -- DCPA Wolf Theatre

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

4%

Jason Rexx -- Vintage Theatre

FIRST DATE

4%

Nick Martinez -- Vintage Theatre

ABSURD HERO

4%

Antigone Biddle -- Vintage Theatre

ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW

4%

Joel Adam Chavez -- Beehive productions

FIRST DATE

3%

Emily Elliot -- Vintage Theatre

GUYS & DOLLS

3%

Cooper Kaminsky -- Vintage Theatre

ANASTASIA

3%

Michelle Jeffres -- The Arts Hub

HEAD OVER HEELS

2%

Josh Jackson -- Shifted lens

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

2%

Ella Molinary -- Musique & Masque

ON YOUR FEET

2%

Alexandra Alonso -- Littleton town Hall

XANADU

2%

Alan Ball -- Creede Repertory Theatre

TREY PARKER'S CANNIBAL! THE MUSICAL

2%

Pierre Andre McNair -- Town Hall Arts Center

REEFER MADNESS

2%

Alex Forbes -- OpenStage Theatre & Company

BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY

2%

Daevon Robinson -- Town Hall Arts Center

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

2%

Breanne N. Johnson -- Fort Collins Children's Theatre

TREY PARKER'S CANNIBAL! THE MUSICAL

2%

Elton J. Tanega -- Town Hall Arts Center

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

2%

Mo Schultz -- Fort Collins Children's Theatre

REEFER MADNESS

1%

Mikeal Macbeth -- OpenStage Theatre & Company

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

15%

Cate rounds -- The Candlelight

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

13%

Abby Apple boes -- The Candlelight

SWING STATE

9%

Erika Vetter -- Merely Players

EBENEZER SCROOGE'S BIG AURORA FOX CHRISTMAS SHOW

7%

Sonsharae Tull -- Aurora Fox Arts Center

ROMEO & JULIET

6%

Aidan Blank -- Upstart Crow

LEADING LADIES

6%

Valerie Kliewer -- The Stampede Troupe

THE LEGEND OF MEDUSA

6%

Neil Isales Jr -- Two Cent Lion

ROMEO & JULIET

4%

Cam Leonard -- The Upstart Crow

KID DETECTIVE

4%

Erin banthoff -- Shifted lens

ROMEO & JULIET

3%

Brandon Price -- The Upstart Crow

DOWNSTATE

3%

GerRee Hinshaw -- Curious Theater Company

DOUBT A PARABLE

3%

Desiree myers -- Springs Ensemble Theatre

THE 39 STEPS

2%

Heather Ostberg Johnson -- OpenStage Theatre & Company

THE 39 STEPS

2%

David Austin-Groen -- OpenStage Theatre & Company

THE MINUTES

2%

Molly McGuire -- OpenStage Theatre & Company

ROMEO & JULIET

2%

Monica Toole -- Upstart Crow

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE

1%

Dia Kline -- OpenStage Theatre & Company

ON CLOVER ROAD

1%

Sheridan Singer -- Springs Ensemble Theatre

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE

1%

Marlo Coffin -- OpenStage Theatre & Company

EBENEZER SCROOGE'S BIG AURORA FOX CHRISTMAS SHOW

1%

Min Kyung (Cecillia) Kim -- Aurora Fox Arts Center

THE MINUTES

1%

Louise Thornton -- OpenStage Theatre & Company

EBENEZER SCROOGE'S BIG AURORA FOX CHRISTMAS SHOW

1%

Janae Burris -- Aurora Fox Arts Center

EYES UP, MOUTH AGAPE

1%

Emily Harrison -- Buntport Theater

THE MINUTES

1%

David Siever -- OpenStage Theatre & Company

ROMEO & JULIET

1%

Marlene Hall -- Upstart Crow

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN

28%

- The Arts Hub

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

24%

- Fort Collins Childrens Theatre

THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE

16%

- Merely Players

ELEPHANT & PIGGIE 'WE ARE IN A PLAY'

16%

- DCPA Wolf Theatre

ANNE BONNY

12%

- Shifted Lens & Two Cent Lion

GOLDILOCKS AND THE THREE BEARS

5%

- Stagebugz

14%

Vintage Theatre

14%

The Candlelight

10%

The Butte Theater

8%

Merely Players

6%

Little Theatre of the Rockies

5%

The Arts Hub

4%

Town Hall Arts Center

4%

OpenStage Theatre & Company

4%

The Stampede Troupe

4%

Two Cent Lion

4%

Denver Center for the Performing Arts

3%

Arvada Center

3%

Phamaly Theatre Company

2%

Springs Ensemble Theatre

2%

Shifted Lens Theatre Company

2%

Aurora Fox Arts Center

2%

Miners Alley Performing Arts Center

2%

Firehouse

1%

The People's Building

1%

Musique & Masque

1%

Theaterworks

1%

Creede Repertory Theatre

1%

Chaos Bloom Theater

1%

Buntport Theater

0%

Bowls with the Bard

