Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra Will

Ring in the New Year with the CJRO Quintet featuring Hannah Rodriguez on Sunday, December 28 at 6:00 p.m. at Dazzle at the Denver Arts Complex, 1080 14th St, Denver, CO 80202. Celebrate the season as vocalist Hannah Rodriguez joins the CJRO Quintet for a festive night filled with timeless jazz standards and seasonal favorites.

Vocalist Hannah Rodgriguez is the featured artist at Dazzle on December 28. She is an award-winning vocalist, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, and teacher based in Northern Colorado. Influenced heavily by jazz, rock, and pop, Hannah has a passion for writing songs and experimenting with blending styles. Her variety of talents have been recognized by Downbeat Magazine in 2018 and 2022, and by the 2021 Sonic Spotlight competition put on by Fort Collins Museum of Discovery and the Bohemian Foundation.

Enjoy fresh takes on beloved melodies performed by an all-star ensemble: Drew Zaremba (saxophone), Eric Gunnison (piano), Mike Abbott (guitar), Eric Hitt (bass), and Dru Heller (drums). From popular songs to swin

ging classics, this concert offers a touch of holiday sparkle—just in time to welcome the New Year.

“Swingin' in the New Year” is part of the CJRO Sunday Night Sessions at Dazzle. Offered the fourth Sunday of the month, each show offers a different theme and features some of the region's finest professional musicians.

With a thirteen-year history of delivering exceptional performances featuring Colorado's finest musicians and guest artists, the CJRO continues to redefine the jazz experience. The CJRO is more than a traditional jazz orchestra; it's an exploration of music, creativity, and artistry at the highest level.