Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra Will Perform MISTLETOE & MELODIES

The CJRO Quintet and Marion Powers will perform an evening of seasonal music on Friday, December 12 at 7:00 p.m. at the Muse Performance Space, 200 E South Boulder Rd, Lafayette, CO 80026. This concert includes a mix of holiday tunes and jazz standards in the relaxed, small club setting of the Muse.

Marion Powers is a six-time DownBeat Award-winning jazz vocalist whose dynamic improvisation skills, fresh and modern arranging style, and sensitive approach to songwriting keep her in high demand from coast to coast not only as a performer, but also as an educator. While heavily influenced by classic jazz singers like Billie Holiday, Carmen McRae, and Sarah Vaughan, her experiences performing with or being mentored by Christian McBride, Dianne Reeves, Marshall Gilkes, Johnaye Kendrick, and Melissa Aldana have been some of the most instrumental to her artistic development.

Enjoy our fresh takes on beloved melodies performed by an all-star ensemble: Drew Zaremba (saxophone), Eric Gunnison (piano), Mike Abbott (guitar), Eric Hitt (bass), and Dru Heller (drums). Bring your family, bring your friends—and enjoy a musical celebration that’s sure to lift your spirits.

With a thirteen-year history of delivering exceptional performances featuring Colorado's finest musicians and guest artists, the CJRO continues to redefine the jazz experience. The CJRO is more than a traditional jazz orchestra; it's an exploration of music, creativity, and artistry at the highest level.