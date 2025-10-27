Carlos Mencia To Perform At Comedy Works South At The Landmark October 30– November 1

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Comedian Carlos Mencia will headline Comedy Works South at the Landmark from October 30 through November 1, 2025. Best known for his hit Comedy Central series Mind of Mencia, Mencia returns to the stage with his Liberated Tour, featuring new material and his trademark unfiltered storytelling. Tickets range from $26–$31.

About the Performer

Carlos Mencia rose to fame through his raw, unfiltered comedic style that tackles social, cultural, and political topics with fearless humor. After gaining traction on the Los Angeles comedy circuit, he won Buscando Estrellas (the Latin version of Star Search) and appeared on In Living Color, The Arsenio Hall Show, and An Evening at the Improv. His HBO special earned a CableACE Award nomination for Best Stand-Up Comedy Special.

Mencia became a household name as the creator and star of Comedy Central’s Mind of Mencia, which became an instant hit and ran for four seasons. He later released Carlos Mencia: No Strings Attached, Comedy Central’s first stand-up DVD to achieve Platinum sales status. On film, he appeared opposite Ben Stiller and Michelle Monaghan in The Heartbreak Kid and co-starred with America Ferrera and Forest Whitaker in Our Family Wedding.

Ticket Information

Performances will take place at Comedy Works South at the Landmark on Thursday, October 30, at 7:30 p.m. ($26); Friday, October 31, at 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. ($31); and Saturday, November 1, at 6:00 and 8:30 p.m. ($31).

Advance tickets are recommended. Preferred seating is available for guests who dine at Lucy Restaurant prior to the show. Reservations can be made at LucyRestaurant.com/reservations.