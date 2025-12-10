TELLURIDE BLUEGRASS FESTIVAL Tickets Will Go On Sale December 11

🎭 NEW! Denver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Denver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The 53rd annual TELLURIDE BLUEGRASS FESTIVAL will open ticket sales for its 2026 event on Thursday, December 11 at 10 a.m. MT. The festival will return June 18–21 in Telluride, Colorado. Presented by Planet Bluegrass, the gathering is known for its setting in Telluride Town Park and its longstanding community of “Festivarians.”

Planet Bluegrass Vice President Zach Tucker emphasized the festival’s communal culture, noting, “It’s not about who you're watching play on stage in front of you. It’s about who's sitting next to you and sharing in the moment.” Four-time Grammy nominee Sierra Hull added, “Telluride Bluegrass is pure magic! It's like a big ole beautiful homecoming for all of my favorite musicians.” Peter Rowan, a veteran of the festival, reflected on his long history with Telluride and its role in his career.

Festival organizers have also released a first-timers guide and a “Telluride Bluegrass with Kids” resource to help new attendees prepare for their visit. The guides outline logistics, family considerations, and festival traditions for those planning their first trip. Tickets and camping passes have historically sold quickly, with the event drawing both returning audiences and newcomers each year.

About Telluride Bluegrass Festival

Founded in 1974, Telluride Bluegrass takes place annually during the summer solstice and presents four days of acoustic performances in the San Juan Mountains. Over the past five decades, the festival has featured artists including Sam Bush, Robert Plant, Mumford & Sons, Brandi Carlile, Norah Jones, Janelle Monáe, Greensky Bluegrass, Emmylou Harris, and numerous leading instrumentalists. Programming includes mainstage concerts, workshop performances at Elks Park, NightGrass indoor events, and informal late-night pickin’ sessions.

About Planet Bluegrass

Planet Bluegrass presents Telluride Bluegrass, RockyGrass, and Rocky Mountain Folks Festival. For more than 30 years, the organization has focused on environmentally responsible festival practices and community engagement. Educational programs such as RockyGrass Academy and Song School support emerging musicians and songwriters.

