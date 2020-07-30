Brad Williams Comes to Comedy Works Landmark August 6 - 8

Pound for pound, Brad Williams is the funniest comedian in the country right now and has become one of the most in-demand comedians working today. Williams has parlayed his success into a multitude of television experiences including Live at Gotham, The Tonight Show, Dave Attell's Comedy Underground, and Jimmy Kimmel Live.

His first one-hour special, Fun Size, was the highest rated on Showtime, and a year later, he followed that up with his second special, Daddy Issues. Most recently, Williams' premiered his half-hour special for Netflix's stand-up comedy showcase The Degenerates.

An accomplished actor, Williams has appeared on numerous TV shows, including FX's Legit, Sam and Cat, Mind of Mencia, Pitboss, and Hulu's Deadbeat. He has also had memorable roles in many movies including Little Evil and the Netflix original Christopher Guest film, Mascots.

In addition to stand-up and acting, Williams has become a dynamic on-air personality. His podcast with Adam Ray, About Last Night, is a mainstay on the iTunes charts, and he is a regular contributor to Adam Carolla's podcast, The Adam Carolla Show. Brad's ability to make humorous and inspiring observations on disability, relationships, sex and race are winning over audiences and proving anyone can overcome their shortcomings.

Comedy Works is pleased to announce that Brad Williams will be performing at Comedy Works South at the Landmark:

LIVE (in-person) and Comedy Works Live (streaming) tickets available. Advance tickets are available. Visit ComedyWorks.com.

