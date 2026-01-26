Patrick Warburton to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark

🎭 NEW! Denver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Denver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Patrick Warburton will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark on Thursday, January 29; Friday, January 30; and Saturday, January 31.

Patrick Warburton has come to standup comedy as one of TV's most beloved actors having played Puddy on Seinfeld, and more!

Warburton has starred on the hit shows 's CBS Rules of Engagement and Less Than Perfect, Fox's The Rick and the star of Netflix's Lemony Snicket; A Series of Unfortunate Events.