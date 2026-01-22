THE MUSIC MAN Kicks Off Broadway Series at Pikes Peak

🎭 NEW! Denver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Denver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The American Theatre Guild will present the beloved Tony Award-winning musical comedy, Meredith Willson’s THE MUSIC MAN. This production will open the 25–26 BROADWAY AT PIKES PEAK CENTER Series at Pikes Peak Center Feb. 24–26, 2026.

There's trouble in River City when a fast-talking salesman gets his heart stolen by the town librarian. Meredith Willson's six-time, Tony Award-winning musical comedy THE MUSIC MAN follows fast-talking traveling salesman, Harold Hill, as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys' band that he vows to organize – this, despite the fact that he doesn't know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, the librarian, who transforms him into a respectable citizen by curtain's fall. Featuring songs such as "Seventy-Six Trombones," “Ya Got Trouble," "'Till There Was You," “Pick-a-Little” and “Gary, Indiana," THE MUSIC MAN is a family-friendly story to be shared with every generation.

This new production is helmed by veteran director Matt Lenz. Joshua Bergasse, Emmy Award winner, Tony Award nominee, and critically acclaimed choreographer, will create all new dances for the citizens of River City.

Meredith Willson’s iconic humor, wordplay, and optimism will shine in this inventive reimagination of a beloved classic. Scenic Design is by Ann Beyersdorfer, Video Design is by Lisa Renkel, and Lighting Design is by Tony Award winner Ken Billington. The production will showcase the Broadway costumes designed by Tony Award winner Santo Loquasto.