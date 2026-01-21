Demetri Martin To Bring THE QUICK DRAW TOUR To Denver’s Paramount Theatre

🎭 NEW! Denver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Denver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Comedian, writer, and director Demetri Martin will bring THE QUICK DRAW TOUR to the Paramount Theatre on Sunday, March 8, at 6:00 p.m. The performance is presented by Comedy Works Entertainment.

A limited number of VIP Meet and Greet tickets will be available, which include premium seating, a meet-and-greet, and a photo opportunity with Martin. Tickets are currently on sale.

Martin is a stand-up comedian, writer, and director whose work spans live performance, television, film, and publishing. He won the Perrier Award at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe for his one-man show If I and received Australia’s Barry Award at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival for Dr. Earnest Parrot Presents Demetri Martin. His stand-up work includes multiple comedy albums and four hour-long specials, including The Overthinker for Netflix.

He created and starred in the Comedy Central series Important Things with Demetri Martin and is the author of several books, including This Is a Book and Point Your Face at This, both of which became New York Times bestsellers. His most recent book, If It’s Not Funny It’s Art, features a collection of original drawings. Martin’s fiction has appeared in The New Yorker, Esquire, and The New York Times Magazine. His feature film Dean won the Founder’s Prize for Best Narrative American Feature at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Demetri Martin: The Quick Draw Tour will take place Sunday, March 8, at 6:00 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre, located in downtown Denver.