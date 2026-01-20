Arvada Center To Present JUNIE B. JONES, THE MUSICAL For Young Audiences

🎭 NEW! Denver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Denver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities will present JUNIE B. JONES, THE MUSICAL as part of its Theatre for Young Audiences programming during the 2025–2026 season. Based on the children’s book series by Barbara Park, the musical follows Junie B. Jones as she navigates the first day of first grade and the challenges of growing up.

The production will play in the Main Stage Theatre from January 27 through February 27, followed by performances in the Black Box Theatre from April 17 through May 8. The show is recommended for children from kindergarten through fifth grade and centers on themes of friendship, acceptance, and resilience.

The Arvada Center production is directed by Matt Zambrano, with scenic design by Matthew S. Crane and costume design by Jessie Page. The cast includes Cass Dunn, Andrea Camacho, Evan Gibley, and Sean Johnson.

“My first time seeing a play in a real-life theatre was in second grade,” Zambrano said. “I came to see 101 Dalmatians right here at the Arvada Center, so I am thrilled to be directing Junie B. Jones, The Musical and providing that experience for other children in the Denver metro area.”

Tickets are priced at $19 and include a Peek Behind the Production presentation, a 15-minute program led by members of the cast that introduces young audiences to elements of theatrical design such as costumes, sets, props, lighting, and sound.

The Arvada Center will offer a sensory-friendly performance on February 13 at 10 a.m. in the Main Stage Theatre. Additional accessibility accommodations are available through the box office.