Adam Gopnik to Host One-Night-Only TALK THERAPY With Theatre Aspen

New Yorker writer Adam Gopnik (Paris to the Moon, The Real Work) will be bringing his newly crafted one-person show, Talk Therapy, to Theatre Aspen’s Paepcke Auditorium on Saturday, February 28 at 6:30 PM.

In this revealing and deeply personal piece produced by Academy, Grammy, and Emmy Award winner Steve Martin and 13-time Tony Award winner James L. Nederlander, Gopnik reflects on his early years as a young writer finding his footing in the wilds of New York City—and the mentors, friendships, and formative encounters that shaped his path. Best known as an acclaimed writer for The New Yorker, Adam Gopnik has spent more than three decades crafting essays, memoirs, and cultural criticism. He now turns his sharp eye and signature wit to the stage.

Tickets for Talk Therapy range from $65 for standard seating to $95 for premium seating. The performance runs 70 minutes.