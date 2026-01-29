🎭 NEW! Denver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Denver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Steve Rannazzisi will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square across two nights in early February. The engagement will include four performances at the Denver venue.

Rannazzisi is best known for starring as Kevin McArthur on FX’s The League, appearing alongside Mark Duplass, Nick Kroll, and Paul Scheer. His television credits also include Punk’d, Big Day, Kitchen Confidential, Samantha Who?, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Love Bites, Outsourced, and Trust Me, as well as the web series Daddy Knows Best.

He began his stand-up career performing at The Comedy Store, where he developed his act alongside comedians including Eddie Griffin, Joe Rogan, and Andrew Dice Clay. His stand-up work has been featured on Comedy Central’s Premium Blend, and he released the one-hour specials Manchild and Breaking Dad on the network.

Rannazzisi’s film credits include Paul Blart: Mall Cop with Kevin James and Christopher Guest’s For Your Consideration, which starred Catherine O’Hara and Eugene Levy.

The performances will take place Friday, February 6, and Saturday, February 7, with shows scheduled at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. each night. Tickets are priced at $30.