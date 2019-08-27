ASPEN MOUNTAIN FILM FESTIVAL Announces Winners Of The 2019 Festival

The Wheeler Opera House is pleased to announce the award winners of the documentary film festival, Aspen Mountain Film Festival. Winners were announced and presented their awards at the Awards Program on Sunday, August 25 at Belly Up, Aspen.

"We had an incredible line up of films going into the festival, and seeing them on the big screen and in front of audiences takes it to another level," says Wheeler Opera House Executive Director and Festival Producer Gena Buhler. "I want to thank all of the filmmakers and guests who took the time to join us and make this a truly unique festival. Congratulations to all of our winners!"

Audience Favorite Feature Film -

Diving Deep: The Life and Times of Mike deGruy, Directed by Mimi Armstrong DeGruy

Known for riveting storytelling as well as stunning cinematography, explorer and filmmaker Mike deGruy filmed the oceans from the shallows to the very deep sea. After he dies in an accident his wife and filmmaking partner returns to the edit room to make a film that both celebrates his career but also highlights what he cared most about: we are destroying the ocean before knowing what is there, and we need to continue exploring.

Audience Favorite Short Film -

The Love Bugs, Directed by Allison Otto

Over the course of 60 years, Lois and Charlie O'Brien, two of the foremost entomologists and pioneers in their field, traveled to more than 67 countries and quietly amassed the world's largest private collection of insects. This humorous and poignant documentary short explores the nature of Love--and the love of Nature--and what it means to devote oneself completely to both.

Youth Jury Award -

Ernie & Joe, Directed by Jenifer McShane

"Ernie & Joe" is an intimate portrait of two Texas police officers who are helping change the way police respond to mental health calls. The film takes audiences on a personal journey, weaving together their experiences during their daily encounters with people in crisis. These two officers are not your everyday cops. They are part of the San Antonio Police Department's 10-person Mental Health Unit.

Director's Award Mind. Body. Spirit. -

Like Harvey, Like Son Directed by Rudy Harris

On May 30th 2018, Ultrarunner and Cincinnati based high school teacher Harvey Lewis set out to conquer the Appalachian Trail in record-breaking fashion. Together, he and his 78-year-old father-turned-crew chief navigate remote wilderness and unpredictable weather on their 2,190 mile journey to the top of Mount Katahdin. Along the way they encounter a cast of colorful characters, discovering that the trail is about much more than just escape and finding their way back together.

Aspen Mountain Film Festival is a 5-day celebration of diverse mountain cultures, highlighting Aspen's unique philosophy of body, mind, and spirit through documentary film, music, art, food, and stage with shared experiences of travel, adventure, environment, sustainability, community and extraordinary storytelling. Building on the 10-year success of Mountainfilm in Aspen, the City of Aspen's historic Wheeler Opera House produces this festival.

For more information about the Aspen Mountain Film Festival, visit www.aspenmountainfilmfest.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Denver Stories

More Hot Stories For You