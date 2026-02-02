Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra to Feature Marion Powers in NOTHIN; BUT SWING at Arvada Center

🎭 NEW! Denver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Denver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The CJRO big band brings an electrifying night of rhythm, style and swing Saturday, February 28 at 7:30 p.m. at the Arvada Center. This concert delivers powerful brass, driving rhythms, and dazzling solos that bring the spirit of swing to life.

Nothin' but Swing is a vibrant tribute to one of America's most iconic musical movements. With bold arrangements and irresistible grooves, the program showcases the Signature Sound that made jazz music a sensation. The concert will feature up-tempo classics to smooth, sultry numbers, and more.

Marion Powers is a six-time DownBeat Award-winning jazz vocalist whose dynamic improvisation skills, fresh and modern arranging style, and sensitive approach to songwriting keep her in high demand from coast to coast not only as a performer, but also as an educator. While heavily influenced by classic jazz singers like Billie Holiday, Carmen McRae, and Sarah Vaughan, her experiences performing with or being mentored by Christian McBride, Dianne Reeves, Marshall Gilkes, Johnaye Kendrick, and Melissa Aldana have been some of the most instrumental to her artistic development.

The CJRO is one of the premier jazz ensembles in the region, featuring top-tier musicians dedicated to honoring and expanding the jazz tradition. Known for their innovative programming and electrifying performances, the CJRO continues to push boundaries while preserving the rich legacy of jazz.