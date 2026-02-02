Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra to Perform THE BEATLES SONGBOOK

🎭 NEW! Denver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Denver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra will present The Beatles Songbook—an intimate evening of Beatles classics reimagined through the lens of jazz. Led by internationally acclaimed pianist, composer, and arranger Annie Booth, with vocals by the dynamic Marion Powers, the program brings fresh creativity to these timeless songs. Experience Mother Nature's Son with a cool train beat, Let It Be as a soulful gospel waltz, and George Harrison's Something transformed with a vibrant samba groove. Don't miss this unforgettable night where the genius of the Beatles meets the expressive power of jazz, brought to life through Booth's inspired interpretations.

The series features Annie Booth (piano), Patrick McDevitt (bass), Alejandro Castaño (drums), and vocalist Marion Powers.

Annie Booth's compositions span across genres—small-group jazz, big band, chamber, and symphonic—with commissions from leading performers and institutions such as the Reno Jazz Festival, Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra (CJRO), University of New Hampshire, Augustana Arts, and many others. Her work has been recognized by organizations including Chamber Music America, the Doris Duke Foundation, the International Society of Jazz Arrangers & Composers (ISJAC), ASCAP, Downbeat Magazine, the International Alliance for Women in Music (IAWM), and more. In 2025, she was appointed Assistant Professor of Jazz Studies in the Thompson Jazz Studies Program at the University of Colorado Boulder.

The CJRO is one of the premier jazz ensembles in the region, featuring top-tier musicians dedicated to honoring and expanding the jazz tradition. Known for their innovative programming and electrifying performances, the CJRO continues to push boundaries while preserving the rich legacy of jazz. Read more at ColoradoJazz.org

Lakewood Cultural Center

The Beatles Songbook with Annie Booth

Featuring Marion Powers

Thursday, Feb 26 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets $36 - $38 (including fees)

Aurora Fox Arts Center

The Beatles Songbook with Annie Booth

Featuring Marion Powers

Sunday, March 1 at 3:00 p.m.

Ticket $15 - $38 (including fees)

The Muse Performance Space

The Beatles Songbook with Annie Booth

Featuring Marion Powers

Friday, March 13 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets $27

Dazzle

The Beatles Songbook with Annie Booth

Featuring Marion Powers

Sunday, March 22 at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets $18 - $30 (including fees)