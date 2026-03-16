DON PASQUALE is Now Playing at the Royal Danish Opera

🎭 NEW! Denmark Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Denmark & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Royal Danish Opera will present Gaetano Donizetti’s comic opera Don Pasquale this spring in Copenhagen. The production, staged by the Royal Danish Opera, runs through April 30, 2026, with performances scheduled throughout March and April at the Operaen Main Stage of the Royal Danish Theatre.

The new staging is directed by Mariame Clément and conducted by Robert Houssart and Vito Cristofaro. The production features music by composer Gaetano Donizetti and design by set and Costume Designer Julia Hansen, with lighting design by Bernd Purkrabek.

The cast includes Louise McClelland Jacobsen and Sofie Lund alternating in the role of Norina, alongside Kyungil Ko in the title role. The performances are accompanied by the Royal Danish Orchestra.

According to the official production description, Don Pasquale is presented as a “staged new production” of Donizetti’s classic comic opera, bringing the lively story of an aging bachelor and the clever young lovers who outwit him to the stage with a contemporary creative team.

Performances take place on select dates including March 31, 2026, and April 8, 11, 16, 18, 21, 23, and 30, 2026, in Copenhagen. Tickets range from approximately 175–1085 DKK, depending on seating.

Få Broadway-nyheder på WhatsApp Få de seneste opdateringer, nyheder og eksklusiv dækning direkte i appen.