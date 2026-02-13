GISELLE Ballet Comes to Copenhagen in March

🎭 NEW! Denmark Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Denmark & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Royal Danish Opera will present the ballet “Giselle” from March 7 through April 10, 2026, at Det Kongelige Teater (The Royal Danish Theatre) in Copenhagen. The production will include 12 performances during the run and will be staged with live music accompaniment.

Tickets for “Giselle” are available with prices ranging from 120 Danish kroner to 860 Danish kroner, depending on seating and performance date. Individual performances are scheduled on multiple dates, including March 7, March 12, March 13, March 14, March 17, March 20, March 24, March 25, March 27, March 28, April 9 and April 10, 2026. The ballet has a runtime of approximately two hours and five minutes.

The production features choreography based on the original work by Jean Coralli and Jules Perrot, with contributions from Nikolaj Hübbe and Silja Schandorff. Nathan Brock will serve as conductor for the performances. The ballet is presented as part of the Royal Danish Theatre’s season of opera and ballet programming at its historic Gamle Scene venue in central Copenhagen.

“Giselle” is a classical ballet that remains a central work in the repertoire of the Royal Danish Ballet. Tickets are available through the Royal Danish Theatre’s official ticketing channels and authorized sellers, and advance purchase is recommended due to limited seating and multiple scheduled performance dates.

