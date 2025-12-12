Wilmington Concert Opera to Present First US Tribal Language Opera LOKSI SHAALI'

🎭 NEW! Delaware Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Delaware & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Indigenous-led Opera Company Wilmington Concert Opera will present the first US Tribal Language Opera “Loksi’ Shaali’" by Chickasaw Composer Jerod Impichchaachaaha' Tate, featuring Primarily Indigenous Cast for the Opera America Conference

“Loksi' Shaali'“ is a new opera based upon the legend of how the Chickasaw people received turtle shells for stomp dancing and ceremonies. The first opera to be sung and premiered entirely in a US tribal language, Wilmington Concert Opera brings together principals from the world premiere, as well as new local or Indigenous singers to round out the cast. This groundbreaking work is created by composer/librettist Jerod Impichchaachaaha' Tate, with Chickasaw translation by Joshua D. “Lokosh” Hinson. WCO will showcase highlights from the opera, and will feature operatic singers of the Cherokee, Choctaw, Mvskoke, Pueblo of Acoma, Taíno, and Tiwa Nations and heritages. Wilmington Concert Opera, a women and minority founded and run company, focuses on accessibility and inclusion, and is proud to produce the Delaware premiere of music from Loksi' Shaali'.

Performances are to be held at Episcopal Church of Saints Andrew and Matthew, 719 N. Shipley St. Wilmington, DE 19801. Performance Dates are May 14, 2026 at 8:00 PM and May 16, 2026 at 2:00 PM. Both concerts are open to the public. Tickets for the May 14th performance are available to Opera America Conference attendees through Opera America, and all other patrons may donate at the door for admission. Suggested donation is $20 per person.

