Get ready to be on the edge of your seat as The Resident Ensemble Players presents Agatha Christie's The King of Clubs, the REP's first story in The Poirot Mysteries. This audio production, adapted and directed by REP company member Michael Gotch, will have you rapt with suspense as famous Detective Hercule Poirot expertly sorts through lies to reveal the truth.

The mystery begins as the Oglander family is enjoying a quiet game of bridge in their drawing room when suddenly a woman, covered in blood, staggers in and with a cry of "Murder!" and collapses.

The woman, a famous actress, is the only witness to the terrible murder of her former partner. There is only one man who can solve the baffling case, the famed and idiosyncratic Belgian detective, Hercule Poirot!

"The King of Clubs is a really fun mystery," says adapter and director Michael Gotch. "It's got a lot of the elements that people like - mistaken identities and aliases, famous and glamorous characters, and then some not so famous and glamourous. There's a wide variety of humanity in it. The thing you always find in Agatha Christie's mysteries is the ability to turn on a dime, and The King of Clubs has a lot of fun switches, switch backs, and surprises in it that I think our audience is really going to love."

The cast includes REP company members Stephen Pelinski* (Capt. Arthur Hastings), Kathleen Pirkl Tague* (Mrs. Oglander, Madame Zara, Maid), Elizabeth Heflin* (Millicent Oglander, Valerie Saintclair), Hassan El-Amin* (Mr. Oglander), René Thornton, Jr.* (Freddie Oglander), Michael Gotch* (Newsman), Lee E. Ernst* (Hercule Poirot), and Mic Matarrese* (Prince Paul of Maurania). *Members of Actors' Equity Association.

The creative team includes Michael Gotch (Adaptor and director), Eileen Smitheimer (Sound Designer), and Ryan Touhey (Composer).

Mystery fans will be able to stream the REP's audio production of The King of Clubs for free, anytime from March 26thth to May 21st through their website at www.rep.udel.edu/presentations/the-poirot-mysteries/the-king-of-clubs.