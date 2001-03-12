First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards; LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Leads Best Musical!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

The first standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Delaware Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Madalynn Martino - ALICE BY HEART - Everett Theatre 28%

ANASTASIA

20%

Kim Taylor -- Everett Theatre

WEST SIDE STORY

18%

Kimberly Fitch -- The Milton Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

11%

Patrick Murray -- Wilmington Drama League

RENT

11%

Shondelle Graulich -- Clear Space Theatre

MARY POPPINS

6%

Hayley Hughes -- Wilmington Drama League

OKLAHOMA!

4%

Mark Lenhard -- Clear Space Theatre

TICK TICK… BOOM!

2%

Patrick Murray -- Wilmington Drama League

ANASTASIA

30%

Valerie Beardsley -- Everett Theatre

ALICE BY HEART

23%

Sally Borghardt -- The Everett Theatre

JERSEY BOYS

16%

Jacey Brittingham & Bella Myers -- The Milton Theatre

BEAUTIFUL

14%

Christopher Decker -- Clear Space Theatre

NEVERMORE!

12%

Linda Halak -- Everett Theatre

HEAD OVER HEELS

5%

Rosanne Dellaversano -- Bootless Stageworks

ALICE BY HEART

32%

Bob Gatchel -- Everett Theatre

ANASTASIA

17%

Valerie Beardsley -- Everett Theater

JERSEY BOYS

11%

Fred Munzert -- The Milton Theatre

BEAUTIFUL

10%

David Button -- Clear Space Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

10%

Patrick Murray -- Wilmington Drama League

TICK TICK… BOOM!

4%

Brian Kavanaugh -- Wilmington Drama League

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES

4%

Kenney Workman -- Possum Point Players

OKLAHOMA!

3%

John H. Hulse -- Clear Space Theatre

MARY POPPINS MUSICAL

3%

Ray Crozier -- Wilmington Drama League

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

2%

Kenn Koubeck -- Delaware Children’s Theater

SPRING AWAKENING

2%

David Button -- Clear Space Theatre

SPRING AWAKENING

1%

Kerry Kristine McElrone -- City Theater Company

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

1%

Christopher Decker -- Clear Space Theatre

HEAD OVER HEELS

1%

Andrew Dean Laino -- Bootless Stageworks

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

30%

Valerie Beardsley -- Everett theater

ANGELS IN AMERICA - PART 1: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES

20%

Dominic Santos -- Wilmington Drama League

POTUS

16%

Christopher Decker -- Clear Space Theatre

ALMOST, MAINE

12%

Kim Taylor -- Everett Theater

NEVERMORE!

12%

Kim Taylor -- Everett Theatre

FORTY YEARS KINGS

6%

Joe Pukatsch -- Wilmington Drama League

I HATE HAMLET

4%

Jenna Cole -- Wilmington Drama League

AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY

1%

Marsha L. Amato-Greenspan -- Chapel Street Players

ALICE BY HEART

21%

- Everett Theatre

WEST SIDE STORY

17%

- The Milton Theatre

ANASTASIA

15%

- Everett Theater

EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE

8%

- Clear Space Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

8%

- Wilmington Drama League

NEVERMORE!

7%

- Everett Theatre

ALMOST, MAINE

6%

- Everett Theatre

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES

5%

- Possum Point Players

SECRET GARDEN

3%

- Second Street Players

EVIL DEAD, THE MUSICAL

2%

- Bootless Stageworks

I HATE HAMLET

2%

- Wilmington Drama League

MARY POPPINS THE MUSICAL

2%

- Wilmington Drama League

AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY

1%

- Chapel Street Players

SPRING AWAKENING

1%

- City Theater Company

OKLAHOMA!

1%

- Clear Space Theatre

FEARLESS IMPROV

0%

- City Theater Company

HEAD OVER HEELS

0

- Bootless Stageworks

ALICE BY HEART

24%

Valerie Gatchel -- The Everett Theatre

ANASTASIA

19%

“V” Valerie Gatchel -- Everett Theater

JERSEY BOYS

18%

JP Lacap -- The Milton Theatre

ALMOST, MAINE

11%

Kyle Woodham -- Everett Theater

NEVERMORE!

9%

Valerie Gatchel -- Everett Theatre

SECRET GARDEN

7%

Rachel Loper -- Second Street Players

HEAD OVER HEELS

5%

Lindsay Stevens -- Bootless Stageworks

SPRING AWAKENING

4%

Brendan Smith -- Clear Space Theatre

SPRING AWAKENING

3%

Jason Burns -- City Theater Company

ALICE BY HEART

32%

Julie Lawrence -- Everett Theatre

ANASTASIA

21%

Kylie Boggs -- Everett Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

15%

Vicki Coleman -- Wilmington Drama League

JERSEY BOYS

14%

Lucas Colon -- The Milton Theatre

SPRING AWAKENING

6%

Joe Trainor -- City Theater Company

SECRET GARDEN

5%

Gail Betton Kelso -- Second Street Players

BEAUTIFUL

4%

Jim Weber -- Clear Space Theatre

HEAD OVER HEELS

3%

James Fuerst -- Bootless Stageworks

ALICE BY HEART

28%

- Everett Theatre

ANASTASIA

19%

- Everett Theatre

WEST SIDE STORY

14%

- The Milton Theatre

BEAUTIFUL

8%

- Clear Space Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

7%

- Wilmington Drama League

JERSEY BOYS

4%

- The Milton Theatre

MARY POPPINS

4%

- Wilmington Drama League

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES

3%

- Possum Point Players

TICK TICK… BOOM!

3%

- Wilmington Drama League

SECRET GARDEN

3%

- Second Street Players

EVIL DEAD, THE MUSICAL

3%

- Bootless Stageworks

HAIRSPRAY

1%

- Clear Space Theatre

OKLAHOMA!

1%

- Clear Space Theatre

SPRING AWAKENING

1%

- Clear Space Theatre

SPRING AWAKENING

0%

- City Theater Company

FORTY YEARS KINGS

50%

- Wilmington Drama League

SCHOOL FOR LITTLE MERMAIDS

29%

- Clear Space Theatre

MOUSES IN WONDERLAND

21%

- Clear Space Theatre

WEST SIDE STORY

18%

Sutton Kaylor -- The Milton Theatre

ALICE BY HEART

17%

Joshua Townsend -- Everett Theatre

ANASTASIA

9%

Kevin Young -- Everett Theatre

EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE

8%

Christopher Decker -- Clear Space Theatre

ANASTASIA

7%

Lizzie Musa -- The Everett Theatre

ALICE BY HEART

7%

Maya McGrory -- The Everett Theatre

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES

4%

Steven Perry -- Possum Point Players

JERSEY BOYS

4%

Gideon McManus -- The Milton Theatre

ANASTASIA

4%

Marcos Salvador-Riera -- Everett Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

4%

Beth Dugan -- Wilmington Drama League

TICK TICK… BOOM!

3%

Stephen Piergrossi -- Wilmington Drama League

HAIRSPRAY

2%

Shana Roberts -- Wilmington Drama League

MARY POPPINS MUSICAL

2%

Catherine Callahan -- Wilmington drama League

THE SECRET GARDEN

2%

Scarlett Gleason -- Second Street Players

EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL

2%

John Jerbasi -- Bootless Stageworks

TICK TICK… BOOM!

2%

Meghan Arters -- Wilmington Drama League

MARY POPPINS MUSICAL

2%

Patrick Murray -- Wilmington Drama League

THE SECRET GARDEN

2%

Lorraine Leavel -- Second Street Players

OKLAHOMA!

1%

Emily Swett -- Clear Space Theatre

THE SECRET GARDEN

1%

John H. Hulse -- Second Street Players

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

20%

Leslie Green Shapiro -- The Everett Theatre

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

18%

Rachel Brandenburg -- The Everett Theatre

POTUS

12%

Amanda Briskin-Wallace -- Clear Space Theatre

ALMOST, MAINE

9%

Erin Perry -- Everett Theater

ALMOST, MAINE

8%

Brianna Barkus -- Everett Theater

NEVERMORE!

7%

JaMarcus Outley -- The Everett Theatre

DIAL M FOR MURDER

6%

Sarah Rose -- Clear Space Theatre

ALMOST, MAINE

5%

Heather Ford -- The Everett Theatre

I HATE HAMLET

4%

Andrew Dluhy -- Wilmington Drama League

FORTY YEARS KINGS

3%

Dan Harkins -- Wilmington Drama League

I HATE HAMLET

3%

John Barker -- Wilmington Drama League

FORTY YEARS KINGS

3%

Pete Sweeney -- Wilmington Drama League

AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY

2%

Rebecca Gallatin -- Chapel Street Players

AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY

1%

Cindy McHenry Starcher -- Chapel Street Players

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

31%

- The Everett

ALMOST, MAINE

19%

- Everett Theater

ANGELS IN AMERICA - PART 1: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES

19%

- Wilmington Drama League

POTUS

13%

- Clear Space Theatre

NEVERMORE!

9%

- Everett Theatre

FORTY YEARS KINGS

5%

- Wilmington Drama League

I HATE HAMLET

3%

- Wilmington Drama League

AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY

2%

- Chapel Street Players

WEST SIDE STORY

26%

Mal Meehan & Shane Dreher -- The Milton Theatre

ALICE BY HEART

25%

Jay Keenan -- Everett Theatre

ANASTASIA

18%

Jay Keenan -- Everett Theatre

NEVERMORE!

16%

Kim Taylor -- The Everett Theatre

OKLAHOMA!

6%

Ed O’Connor -- Clear Space Theatre

SPRING AWAKENING

5%

Josh Getka -- Clear Space Theatre

POTUS

4%

Mark Lenard -- Clear Space Theatre

ALICE BY HEART

22%

Ava Taylor -- The Everett Theatre

WEST SIDE STORY

14%

Mia Mintz -- The Milton Theatre

BEAUTIFUL

10%

Christopher Decker -- Clear Space Theatre

ANASTASIA

9%

Julianna Schechter -- The Everett Theatre

ANASTASIA

9%

Spencer Wattay -- Everett Theatre

JERSEY BOYS

8%

Max Nelson -- The Milton Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

6%

Cole Miller -- Wilmington Drama League

ALICE BY HEART

5%

Gabrielle Peal -- The Everett Theatre

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES

4%

Martin Morris -- Possum Point Players

HAIRSPRAY

4%

Shana Roberts -- Wilmington Drama League

HAIRSPRAY

3%

Lauren Cusick -- Wilmington Drama League

ALICE BY HEART

3%

Owen Kanienberg -- The Everett Theatre

TICK TICK… BOOM!

2%

Joseph Brown -- Wilmington Drama League

HEAD OVER HEELS

1%

Aubrey Murphy -- Bootless Stageworks

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

33%

Maria Glockner -- The Everett Theatre

NEVERMORE!

13%

Barry Schechter -- The Everett Theatre

ALMOST, MAINE

13%

Ethan Han -- The Everett Theatre

I HATE HAMLET

8%

Kathy Buterbaugh -- Wilmington Drama League

NEVERMORE!

7%

Gail Wagner -- Everett Theatre

POTUS

6%

Ashley Williams -- Clear Space Theatre

I HATE HAMLET

5%

PAM HUXTABLE -- Wilmington Drama League

NEVERMORE!

5%

Mike Tucker -- The Everett Theatre

I HATE HAMLET

3%

Andy Weymouth -- Wilmington Drama League

I HATE HAMLET

3%

Katie Gorman -- Wilmington Drama League

POTUS

2%

Christina Sophia -- Clear Space Theatre

NEVERMORE!

2%

Jen Mrozek -- Everett Theatre

41%

Everett Theatre

26%

The Milton Theatre

19%

Wilmington Drama League

4%

Delaware Theatre Company

3%

Second Street Players

3%

Possum Point Players

2%

Clear Space Theatre

1%

Smyrna Opera House

1%

Bootless Stageworks

0%

City Theater Company

