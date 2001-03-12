First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards; LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Leads Best Musical!

Get all the top news & discounts for Delaware & beyond.
The first standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Delaware Standings
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Madalynn Martino
- ALICE BY HEART
- Everett Theatre
28%
Kim Taylor
- ANASTASIA
- Everett Theatre
20%
Kimberly Fitch
- WEST SIDE STORY
- The Milton Theatre
18%
Patrick Murray
- HAIRSPRAY
- Wilmington Drama League
11%
Shondelle Graulich
- RENT
- Clear Space Theatre
11%
Hayley Hughes
- MARY POPPINS
- Wilmington Drama League
6%
Mark Lenhard
- OKLAHOMA!
- Clear Space Theatre
4%
Patrick Murray
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Wilmington Drama League
2%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Valerie Beardsley
- ANASTASIA
- Everett Theatre
30%
Sally Borghardt
- ALICE BY HEART
- The Everett Theatre
23%
Jacey Brittingham & Bella Myers
- JERSEY BOYS
- The Milton Theatre
16%
Christopher Decker
- BEAUTIFUL
- Clear Space Theatre
14%
Linda Halak
- NEVERMORE!
- Everett Theatre
12%
Rosanne Dellaversano
- HEAD OVER HEELS
- Bootless Stageworks
5%Best Direction Of A Musical
Bob Gatchel
- ALICE BY HEART
- Everett Theatre
32%
Valerie Beardsley
- ANASTASIA
- Everett Theater
17%
Fred Munzert
- JERSEY BOYS
- The Milton Theatre
11%
David Button
- BEAUTIFUL
- Clear Space Theatre
10%
Patrick Murray
- HAIRSPRAY
- Wilmington Drama League
10%
Brian Kavanaugh
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Wilmington Drama League
4%
Kenney Workman
- LA CAGE AUX FOLLES
- Possum Point Players
4%
John H. Hulse
- OKLAHOMA!
- Clear Space Theatre
3%
Ray Crozier
- MARY POPPINS MUSICAL
- Wilmington Drama League
3%
Kenn Koubeck
- SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Delaware Children’s Theater
2%
David Button
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Clear Space Theatre
2%
Kerry Kristine McElrone
- SPRING AWAKENING
- City Theater Company
1%
Christopher Decker
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Clear Space Theatre
1%
Andrew Dean Laino
- HEAD OVER HEELS
- Bootless Stageworks
1%Best Direction Of A Play
Valerie Beardsley
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Everett theater
30%
Dominic Santos
- ANGELS IN AMERICA - PART 1: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES
- Wilmington Drama League
20%
Christopher Decker
- POTUS
- Clear Space Theatre
16%
Kim Taylor
- ALMOST, MAINE
- Everett Theater
12%
Kim Taylor
- NEVERMORE!
- Everett Theatre
12%
Joe Pukatsch
- FORTY YEARS KINGS
- Wilmington Drama League
6%
Jenna Cole
- I HATE HAMLET
- Wilmington Drama League
4%
Marsha L. Amato-Greenspan
- AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY
- Chapel Street Players
1%Best Ensemble ALICE BY HEART
- Everett Theatre
21%WEST SIDE STORY
- The Milton Theatre
17%ANASTASIA
- Everett Theater
15%EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE
- Clear Space Theatre
8%HAIRSPRAY
- Wilmington Drama League
8%NEVERMORE!
- Everett Theatre
7%ALMOST, MAINE
- Everett Theatre
6%LA CAGE AUX FOLLES
- Possum Point Players
5%SECRET GARDEN
- Second Street Players
3%EVIL DEAD, THE MUSICAL
- Bootless Stageworks
2%I HATE HAMLET
- Wilmington Drama League
2%MARY POPPINS THE MUSICAL
- Wilmington Drama League
2%AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY
- Chapel Street Players
1%SPRING AWAKENING
- City Theater Company
1%OKLAHOMA!
- Clear Space Theatre
1%FEARLESS IMPROV
- City Theater Company
0%HEAD OVER HEELS
- Bootless Stageworks
0Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Valerie Gatchel
- ALICE BY HEART
- The Everett Theatre
24%
“V” Valerie Gatchel
- ANASTASIA
- Everett Theater
19%
JP Lacap
- JERSEY BOYS
- The Milton Theatre
18%
Kyle Woodham
- ALMOST, MAINE
- Everett Theater
11%
Valerie Gatchel
- NEVERMORE!
- Everett Theatre
9%
Rachel Loper
- SECRET GARDEN
- Second Street Players
7%
Lindsay Stevens
- HEAD OVER HEELS
- Bootless Stageworks
5%
Brendan Smith
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Clear Space Theatre
4%
Jason Burns
- SPRING AWAKENING
- City Theater Company
3%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Julie Lawrence
- ALICE BY HEART
- Everett Theatre
32%
Kylie Boggs
- ANASTASIA
- Everett Theatre
21%
Vicki Coleman
- HAIRSPRAY
- Wilmington Drama League
15%
Lucas Colon
- JERSEY BOYS
- The Milton Theatre
14%
Joe Trainor
- SPRING AWAKENING
- City Theater Company
6%
Gail Betton Kelso
- SECRET GARDEN
- Second Street Players
5%
Jim Weber
- BEAUTIFUL
- Clear Space Theatre
4%
James Fuerst
- HEAD OVER HEELS
- Bootless Stageworks
3%Best Musical ALICE BY HEART
- Everett Theatre
28%ANASTASIA
- Everett Theatre
19%WEST SIDE STORY
- The Milton Theatre
14%BEAUTIFUL
- Clear Space Theatre
8%HAIRSPRAY
- Wilmington Drama League
7%JERSEY BOYS
- The Milton Theatre
4%MARY POPPINS
- Wilmington Drama League
4%LA CAGE AUX FOLLES
- Possum Point Players
3%TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Wilmington Drama League
3%SECRET GARDEN
- Second Street Players
3%EVIL DEAD, THE MUSICAL
- Bootless Stageworks
3%HAIRSPRAY
- Clear Space Theatre
1%OKLAHOMA!
- Clear Space Theatre
1%SPRING AWAKENING
- Clear Space Theatre
1%SPRING AWAKENING
- City Theater Company
0%Best New Play Or Musical FORTY YEARS KINGS
- Wilmington Drama League
50%SCHOOL FOR LITTLE MERMAIDS
- Clear Space Theatre
29%MOUSES IN WONDERLAND
- Clear Space Theatre
21%Best Performer In A Musical
Sutton Kaylor
- WEST SIDE STORY
- The Milton Theatre
18%
Joshua Townsend
- ALICE BY HEART
- Everett Theatre
17%
Kevin Young
- ANASTASIA
- Everett Theatre
9%
Christopher Decker
- EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE
- Clear Space Theatre
8%
Lizzie Musa
- ANASTASIA
- The Everett Theatre
7%
Maya McGrory
- ALICE BY HEART
- The Everett Theatre
7%
Steven Perry
- LA CAGE AUX FOLLES
- Possum Point Players
4%
Gideon McManus
- JERSEY BOYS
- The Milton Theatre
4%
Marcos Salvador-Riera
- ANASTASIA
- Everett Theatre
4%
Beth Dugan
- HAIRSPRAY
- Wilmington Drama League
4%
Stephen Piergrossi
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Wilmington Drama League
3%
Shana Roberts
- HAIRSPRAY
- Wilmington Drama League
2%
Catherine Callahan
- MARY POPPINS MUSICAL
- Wilmington drama League
2%
Scarlett Gleason
- THE SECRET GARDEN
- Second Street Players
2%
John Jerbasi
- EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL
- Bootless Stageworks
2%
Meghan Arters
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Wilmington Drama League
2%
Patrick Murray
- MARY POPPINS MUSICAL
- Wilmington Drama League
2%
Lorraine Leavel
- THE SECRET GARDEN
- Second Street Players
2%
Emily Swett
- OKLAHOMA!
- Clear Space Theatre
1%
John H. Hulse
- THE SECRET GARDEN
- Second Street Players
1%Best Performer In A Play
Leslie Green Shapiro
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- The Everett Theatre
20%
Rachel Brandenburg
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- The Everett Theatre
18%
Amanda Briskin-Wallace
- POTUS
- Clear Space Theatre
12%
Erin Perry
- ALMOST, MAINE
- Everett Theater
9%
Brianna Barkus
- ALMOST, MAINE
- Everett Theater
8%
JaMarcus Outley
- NEVERMORE!
- The Everett Theatre
7%
Sarah Rose
- DIAL M FOR MURDER
- Clear Space Theatre
6%
Heather Ford
- ALMOST, MAINE
- The Everett Theatre
5%
Andrew Dluhy
- I HATE HAMLET
- Wilmington Drama League
4%
Dan Harkins
- FORTY YEARS KINGS
- Wilmington Drama League
3%
John Barker
- I HATE HAMLET
- Wilmington Drama League
3%
Pete Sweeney
- FORTY YEARS KINGS
- Wilmington Drama League
3%
Rebecca Gallatin
- AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY
- Chapel Street Players
2%
Cindy McHenry Starcher
- AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY
- Chapel Street Players
1%Best Play STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- The Everett
31%ALMOST, MAINE
- Everett Theater
19%ANGELS IN AMERICA - PART 1: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES
- Wilmington Drama League
19%POTUS
- Clear Space Theatre
13%NEVERMORE!
- Everett Theatre
9%FORTY YEARS KINGS
- Wilmington Drama League
5%I HATE HAMLET
- Wilmington Drama League
3%AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY
- Chapel Street Players
2%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Mal Meehan & Shane Dreher
- WEST SIDE STORY
- The Milton Theatre
26%
Jay Keenan
- ALICE BY HEART
- Everett Theatre
25%
Jay Keenan
- ANASTASIA
- Everett Theatre
18%
Kim Taylor
- NEVERMORE!
- The Everett Theatre
16%
Ed O’Connor
- OKLAHOMA!
- Clear Space Theatre
6%
Josh Getka
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Clear Space Theatre
5%
Mark Lenard
- POTUS
- Clear Space Theatre
4%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Ava Taylor
- ALICE BY HEART
- The Everett Theatre
22%
Mia Mintz
- WEST SIDE STORY
- The Milton Theatre
14%
Christopher Decker
- BEAUTIFUL
- Clear Space Theatre
10%
Julianna Schechter
- ANASTASIA
- The Everett Theatre
9%
Spencer Wattay
- ANASTASIA
- Everett Theatre
9%
Max Nelson
- JERSEY BOYS
- The Milton Theatre
8%
Cole Miller
- HAIRSPRAY
- Wilmington Drama League
6%
Gabrielle Peal
- ALICE BY HEART
- The Everett Theatre
5%
Martin Morris
- LA CAGE AUX FOLLES
- Possum Point Players
4%
Shana Roberts
- HAIRSPRAY
- Wilmington Drama League
4%
Lauren Cusick
- HAIRSPRAY
- Wilmington Drama League
3%
Owen Kanienberg
- ALICE BY HEART
- The Everett Theatre
3%
Joseph Brown
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Wilmington Drama League
2%
Aubrey Murphy
- HEAD OVER HEELS
- Bootless Stageworks
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Maria Glockner
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- The Everett Theatre
33%
Barry Schechter
- NEVERMORE!
- The Everett Theatre
13%
Ethan Han
- ALMOST, MAINE
- The Everett Theatre
13%
Kathy Buterbaugh
- I HATE HAMLET
- Wilmington Drama League
8%
Gail Wagner
- NEVERMORE!
- Everett Theatre
7%
Ashley Williams
- POTUS
- Clear Space Theatre
6%
PAM HUXTABLE
- I HATE HAMLET
- Wilmington Drama League
5%
Mike Tucker
- NEVERMORE!
- The Everett Theatre
5%
Andy Weymouth
- I HATE HAMLET
- Wilmington Drama League
3%
Katie Gorman
- I HATE HAMLET
- Wilmington Drama League
3%
Christina Sophia
- POTUS
- Clear Space Theatre
2%
Jen Mrozek
- NEVERMORE!
- Everett Theatre
2%Favorite Local Theatre
Everett Theatre
41%
The Milton Theatre
26%
Wilmington Drama League
19%
Delaware Theatre Company
4%
Second Street Players
3%
Possum Point Players
3%
Clear Space Theatre
2%
Smyrna Opera House
1%
Bootless Stageworks
1%
City Theater Company
0%