Review: THE FULL MONTY at Wilmington Drama League

The Wilmington Drama League has done it again, delivering a production that is equal parts gut-busting comedy and deeply moving storytelling. THE FULL MONTY, with its mix of raucous humor, tender moments, and an unforgettable finale, is no small undertaking—but under the confident direction of Liz Hazlett (with a duel role of Music Director) the show shines as a triumphant celebration of resilience, camaraderie, and self-acceptance.

Jerry (Jason Tokarski) sets the stage of lament. He thinks himself a loser in life. But he has a plan for his fellow down on their luck steelworker losers. He hatches a wild plan to perform a one-night-only strip show to earn some quick cash. But beyond the outrageous premise, THE FULL MONTY is a story about dignity, friendship, and overcoming personal insecurities.

Each man has their issues:

Jerry: The charismatic but struggling leader of the group, determined to make money to maintain custody of his son.

Dave (Shawn Kline): insecure about his weight and self-worth but ultimately gains confidence.

Malcolm (Edward Angelini-Cooke): A shy and awkward man who finds friendship and love through the group.

Ethan (Robert Diton): An optimistic, yet somewhat confused gent with dreams of performing like Donald O’Connor.

Harold (Larry Denburg): A former foreman hiding financial troubles from his wife, who learns to embrace his new reality.

Noah/Horse (Tommy Fisher Klein): He brings rhythm and funk to the group

The show opens with “Scrap,” a number that immediately sets the tone, showcasing the struggles of the unemployed workers as they lament the loss of their once-stable lives. The ensemble delivers this with raw authenticity, grounding the humor that follows in a reality that feels relatable and genuine. It’s a strong start that makes the journey of the six central characters all the more compelling.

Choreographer Patrick Murray was faced with a challenge. To understate, none of the featured ‘full montyers’ would be mistaken for Gene Kelly or Fred Astaire.

Few moments in the show get bigger laughs than “Michael Jordan’s Ball,” in which Malcolm (played with endearing awkwardness) and Ethan try to teach Jerry how to dance by channeling the confidence of an NBA superstar. The choreography in this number is perfectly imperfect, making the audience root for these men even more as they stumble their way toward something resembling grace.

“You Rule My World” creates an unexpectedly touching moment. The duet, sung by Georgie (Rebecca Gallatin) and Vicki (Madi Houff), the devoted yet exasperated wives of two of the would-be strippers. Their performances are warm, funny, and filled with real heart, making the audience feel the stakes of the story beyond just the men’s antics.

Jeannette (Donna Dougherty) is a wisecracking, no-nonsense piano player who becomes the group’s unlikely mentor. With great stage presence, Dougherty cracks her one-liners with impeccable timing. Her “Jeannette’s Showbiz Number” she delivers a hilarious and self-aware tribute to the ups and downs of show business. With sharp, comedic lyrics and a jazzy, vaudeville-style melody, the number feels like a nod to classic Broadway. It’s a standout character moment, providing both levity and nostalgia, and gives the audience a chance to relish in the world of seasoned entertainers. The song’s humor and heart make it a memorable highlight in an already dynamic show. It’s a riotous highlight, proving that you don’t have to be stripping to bring down the house.

As the men inch closer to their big performance, the energy builds in “The Goods,” a number that captures both their excitement and their last-minute jitters. The cast plays this perfectly, striking a balance between nervousness and newfound confidence. By this point in the show, the audience is fully invested in their journey, laughing along with their missteps while cheering them toward success.

And then, of course, there’s the grand finale, the number the audience was waiting for, (some with binoculars). “Let It Go.” The build-up to this moment is well-executed. The performers fully commit to the moment, embracing the show’s ultimate message of self-acceptance. The result is a perfect combination of comedy, exhilaration, and genuine empowerment.

By the end of the night, it’s clear that the Wilmington Drama League isn’t just presenting a show—they’re creating an experience, one that leaves audiences both entertained and inspired.

