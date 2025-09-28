Review: RAGTIME at Candlelight Music Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ragtime, like the mega-musicals of the late 1990s (Les Mis, Phantom, Miss Saigon), is epic in scope. Candlelight’s staging, running through October 26, is a monumental success — vocally, visually, and emotionally.

The late 1990s featured large-scale, epic shows (Les Misérables, Phantom of the Opera, Miss Saigon). Ragtime fit into that trend with sweeping orchestrations, historical settings, and huge casts.

Candlelight Music Theater’s version, running through October 26 is a monumental success in every arena, from the entire cast’s acting talent to singing (Music Director Grant Uhle) to the tight and period choreography (Julianna Babb) to tech (Set; Jeff Reim, Sound; Aaron Kirschner, Lights; Matt Kator, Costumes; Becky Wetzel, Wigs: Clayton Stacey, and Direction (Babb and Peter Reynolds).

At final curtain, one leaves fulfilled by experiencing one of the truly magnificent musicals expertly crafted by dedicated artists.

The musical intertwines three stories of Americans to symbolize early 20th-century America (circa 1906–1917):

The WASP Family (Mother, (Alexa Wilder),Father ((Paul McElwee), Mother’s Younger Brother (Jonah Phillips). The upper crust wealthy white family from the chateau country of New Rochelle whose lives radically change when they shelter Sarah and her baby. The African-American Community (Coalhouse Walker Jr. (Shawn Weaver)and Sarah (Anne Bragg). Coalhouse, a Harlem pianist, struggles for dignity and justice after racist violence destroys his life. His tragedy shows the persistence of racism, sadly still extant today. The Immigrants Tateh (Jason Lindner) and his daughter, The Little Girl ((Sophie Hirwe), who represents all immigrant children. Tateh is a Jewish immigrant from Latvia seeking a better life. The father/daughter embody hope.

“Historical figures — Booker T. Washington (Malik Muhammad), Emma Goldman (Jessica Ball), J.P. Morgan (Aidan McDonald), Henry Ford (Shaun Yates), Harry Houdini (JJ Vavrik), and Evelyn Nesbit (Hanae Togami) — weave in and out of the story. All were strong singers and actors. We believed in their characters.

Aisle Say wishes Harvey Firestone, founder of the tire company, could have been wedged in there. He and Ford were great buddies. Yes, Mr. A. Say is related but on the barren limb of the tree.

Like the epic musicals of the 90’s and 2000’s, RAGTIME offers inspirational anthems that transcend the show with “Wheels of a Dream”; emotionally rendered by Coalhouse and Sarah, Till We Reach That Day”, a beautiful ensemble piece and “Make Them Hear You” by Coalhouse. They are certainly equal to “Seasons of Love” from RENT, “Defying Gravity” from WICKED and “Circle of Life” from LION KING.

The choral parts were beatifically directed by Uhle. We saw the joy emanating from Tateh’s eyes in “A Shtetl Iz Amereke”. Historical note: In this same time span Tsar Nicholas II of Russia was engaging in pogroms throughout the land. Over 2 million Jews were dispossessed. Coincidentally, this catastrophe led to FIDDLER ON THE ROOF.

RAGTIME’s music symbolizes cultural fusion — African-American syncopation (i.e. ragtime) meeting European traditions and expanding our musical roots.

Sarah’s “Your Daddy’s Son” is a Broadway showstopper and guaranteed tearjerker. A very impassioned song, it would sell better by being set downstage. I’m not sure all the eyeglasses worn were period correct.

Aisle Say was thrilled to have his ‘comfort’ garlic mashed potatoes back. The question is ‘were they real potatoes or from a box?” Not much texture.

One can well imagine this stirring production will bond its actors for life — and its audiences will carry the music in their hearts long after the final note.

RAGTIME – Through October 26.

Photography by Tisa Della-Volpe

