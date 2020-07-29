Possum Point Players to Present GODSPELL Outdoors in September

Possum Point Players are preparing to go play outside as they bring a production of "GODSPELL" to the wide-open space beside their theatre. To make sure the reunion with friends and supporters is safe for everyone, all performances will be staged outdoors adjacent to Possum Hall.

Tickets are on sale and the number sold will be determined according to appropriate distancing for audience members and cast. "GODSPELL" is performed September 11, 12, 13, 18, 19 and 20; Friday shows are at 6:30 PM; Saturday and Sunday shows are at 2 PM. Tickets are $25; seniors and students are $24. Tickets may be purchased by calling 856-4560 and early reservations are advised to ensure a choice of preferred dates.

Possum Hall is located at 441 Old Laurel Rd, Georgetown. There will be rain dates if any shows have to be rescheduled due to inclement weather. Attendants will direct parking and provide directions to seating.

Stage Director John H. Hulse invites the audience to come and enjoy an uplifting musical experience. He said "GODSPELL" is a modern, vibrant retelling of the biblical parables and the last days of Jesus' life, a joyous, contemporary version of the Gospel according to St. Matthew. Hulse said the show uses music and dance to tell Christ's message of kindness, tolerance, and love in sometimes funny and sometimes sentimental ways. Songs include "Save the People," "Turn Back, O Man," "Beautiful City," and "Day by Day."

The musical is performed by Hunter Graves, Rehoboth Beach; Delaney Cinnamon and Sarah Rose, Lewes; Alonzo Dixon, Bridgeville; Abby Krams, Maddie Moore, and Ashlie Workman, Millsboro; Dillon Mangene and Abigail Porter, Seaford; and Landon Rockwell, Georgetown. Graves portrays Jesus and Rose has dual roles of John the Baptist and Judas.

The production team is led by Hulse of Rehoboth Beach and music director is Stacey Hartman of Georgetown. Donna Flomp of Milton is stage manager and production assistant is Jake Darmstadler of Georgetown.

'GODSPELL' is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.

