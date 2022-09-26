Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Possum Point Players Sets 50th Anniversary Gala For Next Month

Both a silent and a live auction will include jewelry, baskets of cheer, art, vacation weekends, restaurant gift cards and tickets to sports events.

Register for Delaware News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 26, 2022  

Possum Point Players open a year of celebration with "Love Makes the World Go 'Round," a gala that features music drawn from many musicals performed over the years since 1973. Starting at 6:00 pm, Saturday, Oct. 9, in Possum Hall, those attending will be treated to complimentary Champagne and desserts that reflect themes of some of Possums' favorite productions. Both a silent and a live auction will include jewelry, baskets of cheer, art, vacation weekends, restaurant gift cards and tickets to sports events.

In addition to the complimentary beverages, there will be a cash bar and all refreshments may be taken into the theatre for the musical performance and live auction. The evening will close with birthday cake being served.

Tickets, $50 a person, may be purchased online at possumpointplayers.org or by calling the ticketline, 302-856-3460. There is only one performance of "Love Makes the World Go 'Round' and the reserved tickets for reserved seats in the Hall are already selling fast.

Milford resident Kenney Workman is director and Diane Trautman of Georgetown is music director. Cast members come from more than a dozen communities including some not in Delaware. Bob Kelso, long time Delaware resident and active member of Possum Point Players, comes from his home in Asheville, NC, to serve as MC of the music portion of the gala. After recently relocating to Ithaca, NY, Andrew Hertzberg couldn't resist returning to perform in "Love Makes the World Go 'Round."

Many cast member names will be familiar as performers in recent Possums' production, but some are on stage at Possum Hall for the first time.

Claudius Bowden and Jim Hartzell are staying close to home in Georgetown and three Lewes residents, Matthew Brown, Donna de Kuyper and Sarah Rose, are included as cast members. Warren Campbell, Nina Galerstein and Susan Mosley are from Millsboro and Max Dick, Steve Givens, Cheryl Graves and John Hulse are residents of Rehoboth Beach. Dulcena Kemmerlin and Lorraine Leavel live in Milford. Brian Flint lives in Ocean View and Julianna Markel in Smyrna.

Steven Dow lives in Felton, Kierstyn Woody in Seaford and John Zinzi lives in Milton. Formerly a frequent performer in Georgetown, Mary O'Neill now lives in Newark, DE, as she continues her career as a flight steward and trainer.

Songs from more than 20 musicals performed during 50 years of Possum Point Players' history are featured in solo, duets and ensemble numbers. The name of the show and the first song, "Love Makes the World Go 'Round," come from the 1973 Possums' debut production of "Carnival." The many other productions that are featured include "Camelot," "Chicago," "The Music Man," "Fiddler on the Roof," "Ragtime," "Side by Side by Sondheim," "Big River," and "Les Miserables."


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Own a Special Piece of Possum Point Players History With Online AuctionOwn a Special Piece of Possum Point Players History With Online Auction
September 22, 2022

Possum Point Players have gone live with an online auction of six handmade possum show mascots.  Bidders can go online at the PPP website and see the Possums which are up for auctioned.  All instructions are on the website under “ON-LINE EXCLUSIVE.
Virginia Madsen Joins Six-City East Coast Tour Of Suicide Awareness Play RIGHT BEFORE I GOVirginia Madsen Joins Six-City East Coast Tour Of Suicide Awareness Play RIGHT BEFORE I GO
September 14, 2022

Virginia Madsen, Academy Award nominee from the hit movie 'Sideways', has been added to the east coast tour of Stan Zimmerman's suicide awareness play, 'Right Before I Go', highlighting the raw struggles of people in all walks of life that have died by suicide.
Tony Award-Winning Musical TOOTSIE Comes To Wilmington, October 6-9Tony Award-Winning Musical TOOTSIE Comes To Wilmington, October 6-9
September 8, 2022

TOOTSIE, the hilarious Tony Award-winning musical, coming to The Playhouse on Rodney Square in Wilmington for a limited five performance engagement from October 6 to October 9.
Arden Gild Hall Welcomes Prog Rock Legends NEKTAR On September 30Arden Gild Hall Welcomes Prog Rock Legends NEKTAR On September 30
September 8, 2022

Arden Concert Gild presents An Evening with NEKTAR, Friday September 30, 2022 - 8 PM.
Possum Point Players Opens CALENDAR GIRLS Next WeekPossum Point Players Opens CALENDAR GIRLS Next Week
September 8, 2022

Possum Point Players' production of the heart-warming comedy, “Calendar Girls,” opens Friday, Sept. 16, with two performances all but sold out and ticket sales are strong for the remainder of the run.