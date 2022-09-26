Possum Point Players Sets 50th Anniversary Gala For Next Month

Possum Point Players open a year of celebration with "Love Makes the World Go 'Round," a gala that features music drawn from many musicals performed over the years since 1973. Starting at 6:00 pm, Saturday, Oct. 9, in Possum Hall, those attending will be treated to complimentary Champagne and desserts that reflect themes of some of Possums' favorite productions. Both a silent and a live auction will include jewelry, baskets of cheer, art, vacation weekends, restaurant gift cards and tickets to sports events.

In addition to the complimentary beverages, there will be a cash bar and all refreshments may be taken into the theatre for the musical performance and live auction. The evening will close with birthday cake being served.

Tickets, $50 a person, may be purchased online at possumpointplayers.org or by calling the ticketline, 302-856-3460. There is only one performance of "Love Makes the World Go 'Round' and the reserved tickets for reserved seats in the Hall are already selling fast.

Milford resident Kenney Workman is director and Diane Trautman of Georgetown is music director. Cast members come from more than a dozen communities including some not in Delaware. Bob Kelso, long time Delaware resident and active member of Possum Point Players, comes from his home in Asheville, NC, to serve as MC of the music portion of the gala. After recently relocating to Ithaca, NY, Andrew Hertzberg couldn't resist returning to perform in "Love Makes the World Go 'Round."

Many cast member names will be familiar as performers in recent Possums' production, but some are on stage at Possum Hall for the first time.

Claudius Bowden and Jim Hartzell are staying close to home in Georgetown and three Lewes residents, Matthew Brown, Donna de Kuyper and Sarah Rose, are included as cast members. Warren Campbell, Nina Galerstein and Susan Mosley are from Millsboro and Max Dick, Steve Givens, Cheryl Graves and John Hulse are residents of Rehoboth Beach. Dulcena Kemmerlin and Lorraine Leavel live in Milford. Brian Flint lives in Ocean View and Julianna Markel in Smyrna.

Steven Dow lives in Felton, Kierstyn Woody in Seaford and John Zinzi lives in Milton. Formerly a frequent performer in Georgetown, Mary O'Neill now lives in Newark, DE, as she continues her career as a flight steward and trainer.

Songs from more than 20 musicals performed during 50 years of Possum Point Players' history are featured in solo, duets and ensemble numbers. The name of the show and the first song, "Love Makes the World Go 'Round," come from the 1973 Possums' debut production of "Carnival." The many other productions that are featured include "Camelot," "Chicago," "The Music Man," "Fiddler on the Roof," "Ragtime," "Side by Side by Sondheim," "Big River," and "Les Miserables."