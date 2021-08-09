Possum Point Players Presents HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING

Possum Point Players affiliate, On the Edge, presents the award-winning Will Abery drama "Heroes of the Fourth Turning" for a limited staging Friday, August 20 and Saturday, August 21. Both shows are at 7:30 pm on the Possums' outdoor stage. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased at the door or reserved at 302-856-4560.

Audience Advisory: This play contains controversial religious and political themes as well as profanity. Tickets will be sold to adults only.

"Heroes of the Fourth Turning" received widespread acclaim during its World Premiere Off-Broadway run in 2019. It earned the 2020 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Play, the 2020 New York Critics Circle Award for Best Play, and was a 2020 Pulitzer Finalist for Drama. The New York Times wrote " 'Heroes' risks a rare stage subject: Christian Conservatism. A Red-State unicorn."

On the Edge, an affiliate under the Possums' umbrella of active presentation groups, was formed in 1999 as a group that values risk-taking and mind-stretching in theatre. Since its formation, On the Edge has brought the works of such widely recognized and praised playwrights as Jean Paul Sartre, Edward Albee and Samuel Beckett to Possums' stage.

"Heroes of the Fourth Turning" is directed by Logan Hunter and Braedan Swain is assistant director, both are from Georgetown. The cast members are Denise Baker and Rose Monroe, from Dover; Melissa Spangler, Milford, Devon Spencer Lynch, Georgetown and Jordan Kilgore, Salisbury, MD.

Those in the audience of "Heroes" will find themselves at a small backyard gathering as the clock nears midnight in Wyoming. Four young conservatives have gathered at an after-party. They've returned home to toast their mentor Gina, who is newly inducted as president of a tiny Catholic college. However, evolving from celebration, their reunion spirals into spiritual chaos and clashing generational politics. It becomes less a celebration than a vicious fight to be understood. In that small gathering on a chilly night in the middle of America, some might find Will Arbery's haunting play offering grace and disarming clarity, speaking to the heart of a country at war with itself.

Heroes of the Fourth Turning is being presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

Possum Point Players values diversity and inclusion in casting, and in all other areas of the organization.

Possum Point Players is supported, in part, by grants from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.