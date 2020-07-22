Delaware's The Grand Theater Sees Staff Reductions Due to Health Crisis

As theaters remain closed due to the ongoing global health crisis, many are forced to reduce staff numbers while shows are put on hold. The Grand, Delaware's opera house, is no different, according to Delaware Online.

Almost 60-percent of The Grand's staff will be laid off next month as the theater continues to be closed during the current pandemic.

As Delaware Online reports, "19 out of 33 paid full-time staff positions will be eliminated across all departments of the non-profit theater."

Those still on staff will also be receiving pay cuts.

For more than 140 years, The Grand Opera House has been delighting the citizens of Wilmington, Delaware, and the greater Brandywine region with the finest live entertainment the country and the world have to offer. In 2015, we assumed operation of The Playhouse on Rodney Square (formerly the DuPont Theatre), adding the best of touring Broadway to our roster. With more than 120 performances a year, our three venues offer the very best entertainment options, something to please every taste.

The Grand and Playhouse are more than just the wonderful shows on stage. We provide a wide variety of community engagement programs for children, adults, and adults in the region.

