Delaware Theatre Company Presents Delaware Young Playwrights' Festival

Delaware Theatre Company has announced the 2024-2025 Delaware Young Playwrights' Festival (DYPF), showcasing five exceptional young playwrights. Selected from 78 submissions, these talented students will see their works brought to life by professional actors, directors, and designers on March 13, 2025 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at DTC's stage in Wilmington.

The festival's theme, inspired by DTC's upcoming production of Stompin' at the Savoy, explores the power of community action in the face of adversity. Students were tasked with writing plays in which a character observes a problem in their community and collaborates with another character from outside their comfort zone to solve it together.

"To me, DYPF has given me a voice, a place where I'm not too scared to share my writing,” said Joey-Christina Werts, a 2025 DYPF finalist from Cab Calloway School of the Arts.

According to MOT Charter Teacher Tracy Friswell-Jacobs, “MOT Charter is a proud participant in the Delaware Young Playwrights Festival every year, and the benefit to my students is phenomenal. The workshop and materials provided by DTC help me guide my theatre students in the writing process, which builds on the acting training they have received. It allows them to tell their own stories and ensures that their stories and characters are shared and valued. This has been a tremendous opportunity for students to write about something that is meaningful to them and to have their voices heard. While we have been thrilled to have a number of DYPF winners, the real winners have been the students engaging in the writing process and finding value in finding their voice.”

The Delaware Young Playwrights Festival is more than just a showcase—it is a journey for young writers. Ahshira Wilson, a 2025 DYPF finalist from St. Elizabeth High School, reflected on the festival's positive environment: “I loved how welcoming and supportive DYPF was for me! Everyone was not only kind but also very relatable, and that's hard to establish in a professional setting sometimes.”

DYPF provides a unique opportunity for students to see their work professionally produced, offering guidance from industry professionals, workshops, and valuable feedback. This program celebrates creativity and empowers young writers to engage with peers and mentors, expanding their artistic horizons.

For more information, visit DelawareTheatre.org or call 302-594-1100.

Event Information

Delaware Young Playwrights' Festival

Performance Date: Monday, March 13 at 7:00 PM

Location: Delaware Theatre Company | 200 Water Street | Wilmington, DE 19801

Tickets: Free and open to the public, donations are welcome at the door to support this program. Cash and checks accepted, please make checks payable to Delaware Theatre Company and put DYPF as the designation in the memo line.

2024-2025 Finalists:

Home Shelf by Spencer Camlin, Sussex Central High School

Lines in the Sand by Joey-Christina Werts, Cab Calloway School of the Arts

Salem by Emily Howard, Charter School of Wilmington

The Everything Store by Ahshira Wilson, St. Elizabeth High School

Voices Unheard by Darby Ann Tisdel, MOT Charter High School

Honorable Mentions:

The Oncoming Fight by Paul White, Charter School of Wilmington

The Unraveling by Aidan Reagan, Cab Calloway School of the Arts

Unlucky Passing by Elias Olvera, Cape Henlopen High School

Hind n' Bind by Adrien Kinderman, MOT Charter School

A Retirement's Retirement by Samuel Obilie Mante, William Penn High School

