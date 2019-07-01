YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU Opening At Artisan Center Theater

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU opens at Artisan Center Theater on Friday, July 12, 2019 and runs through Saturday, August 17, 2019.

The 196 seat theater-in-the-round is located at 444 East Pipeline Road in Hurst.Performances are at 7:30pm on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday with 3:00pm matinees on Saturdays beginning July 20. Reserved seating tickets are $28.00 for adults, $26.00 for students and seniors, and $16.00 for children 12 and under. Monday through Thursday tickets are $26.00 for adults and $14.00 for children 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased online at ArtisanCT.com, or by calling the box office at 817-284-1200.

Grandpa Vanderhof and his wacky family, the Sycamores, have been happily living their zany lives in his house by Columbia University in New York for many years. This family (and their friends) are a madcap group of eccentrics, marching to the beat of their own drum, with pride and joy. Their hobbies include collecting snakes, building fireworks in the basement, writing a myriad of plays that never get published, and taking ballet lessons. Things like stress, jobs, and paying taxes to the government are for other people, not for them!

But when practical young Alice Sycamore becomes engaged to her company's Vice President Tony Kirby, the Vanderhof/Sycamore clan must straighten up to meet the new in-laws. Disaster ensues when the Kirby's arrive at the wrong time and, despite the best laid plans, see Alice's family in all of its crazy glory. The evening ends with everyone in the house getting arrested, and Alice ending the engagement. It isn't until Grandpa's wise speech to Mr. Kirby about the importance of living life to the fullest that the two families find a way to accept each other, and love conquers all. You Can't Take It with You is a madcap, idealistic comedy that reinforces the idea that you can only live life to the fullest by doing whatever makes you happy.

Reserved seats are: $28.00 for adults, $26.00 for students and seniors, and $16.00 for children 12 and under. Monday through Thursday tickets are $26.00 for adults and $14.00 for children 12 and under. Reservations: Call 817-284-1200; website: www.ArtisanCT.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Dallas Stories

More Hot Stories For You