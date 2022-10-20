Win BIG With ATTPACs Virtual Monologue Competition

The nonprofit, AT&T Performing Arts Center announces the third annual Virtual Monologue Competition. All North Texas high school students are invited to participate in a chance to win a professional one-on-one coaching session, have their monologue professionally filmed and a chance to win a cash prize of up to $1,000. High school students are invited to record and submit one-minute monologues to be reviewed by a guest panel of judges.

"The Center is delighted to bring back the Virtual Monologue Competition," said Autumn Garrison, Director of Education and Community Engagement at the AT&T Performing Arts Center. "The last two years have proven that there is absolutely no shortage of teen acting talent in North Texas, and we can't wait to celebrate the great work of local students again in the third year of the competition."

The Center encourages students who plan to study theatre at the collegiate level to use this as an opportunity to begin preparing their audition video submissions. The competition requirements and filming guidelines have intentionally been made flexible to allow students to follow the audition requirements for the college programs they wish to pursue.

Requirements for submissions:

• Participants will submit a 60 second monologue by providing an unlisted YouTube link in the appropriate registration form field.

• Students must be currently enrolled in grades 9-12 to be eligible.

• Please do not slate.

• No costumes or props are allowed.

• No technical elements including sets, lighting/sound design or special effects are allowed.

• Only one submission is allowed per student

Submissions for the 2022-2023 Virtual Monologue Competition will be accepted from October 17 - November 30, 2022. Finalists will be announced during the Spring semester of 2023. For more information on the 2022/23 Virtual Monologue Competition and information on how to apply, please visit us here:https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2204400®id=5&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.attpac.org%2Feducation%2Fstudent-programs%2Fvirtual-monologue-competition%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1