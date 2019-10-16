WINNIE THE POOH Comes To Theatre Arlington

The Chicken Ranch has shut down and is making the way for the Hundred Acre Wood in downtown Arlington, as Theatre Arlington turns their attention to children and families, with the musical, Winnie the Pooh, written by Steven D. Morris with music by Don Powers. This adaptation of A.A. Milne's classic story brings Winnie, Tigger, Piglet, Eeyore, Christopher Robin and all their friends to life and was originally written and staged by Steven D. Morris and Don Powers in 1986. At that time, Morris was the theater's first Children's Theatre Director and was frustrated by the lack of entertaining scripts for children, so a few years earlier he set out to create his own with his talented friend, Don Powers, who composed all the new music.

This charming retelling has all the familiar, loveable characters portrayed by adult actors that audience members in 2019 just might recognize from the hats they wear during the day at Theatre Arlington. No matter what the year is, these characters show us how to love one another and take care of each other. What a beautiful message to share with young people and the world!

The Theatre's production of Winnie the Pooh is also directed by Steven D. Morris, with musical direction and piano by Don Powers. The production stars Michael McCrary as Christopher Robin, Rema Martinez as Mom, Steven D. Morris as Winnie the Pooh, Cindy Honeycutt (TA Education Director/Business Manager) as Piglet, Tyler Thompson (TA Teaching Artist) as Rabbit, Sara Ragsdale (TA Box Office Manager/Bar Manager) as Owl, Robbie Clark (TA Production Assistant) as Eeyore, Lucy Chambers as Roo, Whitney Blake Dean as Kanga and Maggie Younkin (TA Education Associate) as Tigger.

Stage Manager, Hailee Dyer, heads up the production team which includes Bryan Stevenson (Set Designer), Alastair Ramirez (Lighting Designer), Bill Eickenloff (Sound Designer), Angie Glover (Scenic Artist), Robin Dotson (Properties Designer) and Janice Pennington (Costume Designer). All photos by Eric Younkin Jr.

Winnie the Pooh will open on Friday, October 25th. A post-show reception with the cast and crew sponsored by Simply Divune Catering will immediately follow the show and will include dessert provided by Cooper Street Bakery, the official bakery of Theatre Arlington.

Performances will continue through November 11th with our NEW children's show schedule:

Fridays at 7:30pm

Saturdays & Sundays at 2:00 pm

Theatre Arlington's production of Winnie the Pooh will also offer daytime field trip opportunities for area schools, daycares and homeschool organizations. Those dates are as follows:

Monday, October 28 @10 am

Tuesday, October 29 @ 10 am

Wednesday, October 30 @ 10 am

Tuesday, November 5 @ 10 am

Wednesday, November 6 @ 10 am

*Appropriate for ages 3 and up*

See website for more information and to Box Office: 817.275.7661





