VIDEO: Interview with the Director of Big Fish

Book by John August

Music & Lyrics by Andrew Lippa

Directed by Alex S. Freeman

Music Directed by Jason Philip Solís

Choreographed by Kelsey Jordan Ward

Assistant Directed by Thi Le

Rated PG

Based on the celebrated novel by Daniel Wallace and the acclaimed film directed by Tim Burton, Big Fish tells the story of Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman who lives life to its fullest...and then some! Edward's incredible, larger-than-life stories thrill everyone around him-most of all, his devoted wife Sandra. But their son Will, about to have a child of his own, is determined to find the truth behind his father's epic tales. This new, small-cast version (for 12-actors) of the Broadway musical is overflowing with heart and humor. Big Fish is an experience that's richer, funnier, and bigger than life itself!