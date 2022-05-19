VIDEO: Interview with the Director of Big Fish
Big Fish runs through May 29 at The Firehouse Theatre
See below for an interview with the director, Alex S. Freeman!
Book by John August
Music & Lyrics by Andrew Lippa
Directed by Alex S. Freeman
Music Directed by Jason Philip Solís
Choreographed by Kelsey Jordan Ward
Assistant Directed by Thi Le
Rated PG
Based on the celebrated novel by Daniel Wallace and the acclaimed film directed by Tim Burton, Big Fish tells the story of Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman who lives life to its fullest...and then some! Edward's incredible, larger-than-life stories thrill everyone around him-most of all, his devoted wife Sandra. But their son Will, about to have a child of his own, is determined to find the truth behind his father's epic tales. This new, small-cast version (for 12-actors) of the Broadway musical is overflowing with heart and humor. Big Fish is an experience that's richer, funnier, and bigger than life itself!