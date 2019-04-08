Undermain Theatre Announces its 2019/2020 Season

For its 36th season Undermain presents works from three award-winning mavericks of the American theatre in three premieres and a festival of new work. Season 36 will bring a world premiere science fiction thriller, a regional premiere of a blistering comedy of well-intentioned manners and an adaptation of a literary classic from a seminal writer of the American avant-garde in its first regional premiere, as well as the third installment of our festival of new American play readings, Whither Goest Thou America. Undermain's 36th year, the season of the maverick. Four new opportunities to experience Undermain onstage.

RED CHARIOT - by Gordon Dahlquist

A World Premiere

In Performance 9/11/19-10/6/19, Wed. through Sat. evenings at 7:30. Sun. matinees at 2:00.

Preview Performances 9/11, 9/12 and 9/13

Opening Night Saturday 9/14/19

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY - by Larissa Fasthorse

A Dallas Premiere

In Performance 11/6/19 - 12/1/19, Wed. through Sat. evenings at 7:30, Sun. matinees at 2:00. Preview Performances 11/6, 11/7 and 11/8

Opening Night Saturday, 11/9/19

MADAME BOVARY - by Adrienne Kennedy, adapted from Gustave Flaubert's novel

Premiering Regionally

In Performance 2/12/20 - 3/8/20, Wed. through Sat. evenings at 7:30, Sun. matinees at 2:00.

Preview Performances 2/12, 2/13 and 2/14

Opening Night Saturday, 2/15/20

WHITHER GOEST THOU AMERICA: a festival of new play readings

In Performance 4/16 - 5/9/20, Thurs. through Sat. Evenings at 7:30

Undermain Theatre performances are Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.

Matinee performances will be Sundays at 2:00 p.m.

Ticket prices are:

All preview performances are $15

First Wednesday after opening $15

Wednesdays and Thursdays $20

Fridays $25

Saturdays $30

All matinee performances are $20

Reading Festival Tickets are $15

Visit www.undermain.org to purchase tickets online or call the box office at 214-747-5515.

Discounts are available for seniors, students, KERA members, and groups. You must call 214-747-5515 for your discount. Undermain is located at 3200 Main Street at the corner of Murray Street in Deep Ellum. Free parking at 3300 Commerce St.

Now in its 36th season, Undermain Theatre is a company of artists that has produced 41 World Premieres, 59 regional premieres and countless re-workings of masterpieces that celebrate language and poetics. Undermain's work stretches beyond its home state of Texas and has reached audiences in New York, Los Angeles, Canada, Greece, Macedonia and Serbia. The San Diego Union Tribune called Undermain "one of the best small theaters in America." The theatre collaborates with playwrights, supports a theatre archive and operates a theatre under 3200 Main Street in Dallas' legendary Deep Ellum. Artistic Director: Katherine Owens, Executive Producer: Bruce DuBose, General Manager: Patricia Hackler, Operations Manager: Parker Gray, Marketing Manager and Media Contact: Theresa Webster, Marketing@undermain.org, 214-747-1424.





