Theatre Three To Present THE LION IN WINTER In December

Theatre Three will present THE LION IN WINTER, written by James Goldman, from December 4 through December 28, 2025 on the Norma Young Arena Stage. Directed by Matthew Gray, the production will feature Artistic Director Jeffrey Schmidt and Associate Artistic Director Christie Vela in leading roles. Tickets are now on sale.

Gray reflected on the contemporary resonance of the play, saying, “It's as relevant as a television show like Succession or the real life dynamics of any royal family. I think the desire for power, love and the acceptance of your family never loses relevance.” The production continues Theatre Three’s long-standing collaboration with Schmidt, whose 25-year tenure at the company includes work as a carpenter, actor, designer, and Artistic Director. Vela’s work has spanned directing and performance with The Undermain Theatre, Shakespeare Dallas, Cara Mia Theatre, Stage West, and WaterTower Theatre, in addition to her role as Theatre Three’s Associate Artistic Director.

Set during Christmas in the court of 12th-century England, THE LION IN WINTER follows King Henry II as he reunites his estranged queen and their sons for the holidays, igniting a battle over succession. The play examines family conflict, shifting alliances, and the pursuit of power.

THE LION IN WINTER

Run: December 4–28, 2025

Venue: Norma Young Arena Stage, Theatre Three, 2688 Laclede St. #120, Dallas, TX 75201

TICKETING INFORMATION

Tickets: $10–$40

Website: www.Theatre3Dallas.com

Box Office: 214-871-3300 x1 | BoxOffice@t3dallas.org

$10 rush tickets available for Thursday performances

Complimentary parking available in the adjacent AMLI Parking Garage (validation provided)