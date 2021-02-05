Theatre Three Presents LOVE & KINDNESS IN A TIME OF QUARANTINE

In a celebration of connection and community, Theatre Three is proud to present Love & Kindness in a Time of Quarantine, a compilation of songs and monologues about life during the coronavirus pandemic. Curated and directed by Regina Taylor, the virtual production replaces the previously announced production of Oo-Bla-Dee.

With a start in St. Louis, this collaborative production will feature new pieces by local artists. These collaborating artists will be revealed later this month. Virtual tickets will be on sale Monday, February 8 at www.Theatre3Dallas.com. Each performance will be available for 24 hours, starting at 6:00 PM and ending at 5:59 PM the following day. Each ticket-buyer is limited to one viewing of the performance.

Love & Kindness in a Time of Quarantine runs March 31-April 4. It is curated and directed by Regina Taylor and features works by Local Artists.

In an effort to create and collaborate despite the darkness of the pandemic, Love and Kindness in the Time of Quarantine offers perspective in a time of uncertainty. Through a blend songs and monologues, this heartfelt and compassionate new work led by Regina Taylor will feature nationally renowned writers and local artists.

For more information about Theatre Three, please visit www.Theatre3Dallas.com or call the Theatre Three Box Office at (214) 871-3300.