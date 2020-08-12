The Firehouse Theatre Presents CURIOUSER: A ZOOM PLAY

CURIOUSER: A ZOOM PLAY by Taylor Mercado Owen will be presented on August 21 and 22.

As this year of 2020 gets "curiouser and curiouser", The Firehouse Theatre is dedicated to providing safe and relevant programming to their patrons despite the madness. On August 21 and 22, the award-winning theater will present (via a Zoom webinar) a modern adaption of the Lewis Carroll book Alice's Adventures in Wonderland entitled Curiouser: A Zoom Play. The original work is written as an actual Zoom call by Taylor Mercado Owen. Directed by Olivia Grace Murphy, this play will be performed and designed to work within the necessary current social distance restrictions.

Tickets to stream are $10 for a single stream and $20 for a family stream. 4-PLUS, Flex-10, Flex-5, and Firehouse JR Flex-10 tickets may be redeemed to see Curiouser. Tickets and codes can be reserved at www.thefirehousetheatre.com.

Artistic Director Derek Whitener explains, "We've been keeping busy these past few months with our Virtual Master Class program. This new work came out of that process and we couldn't be more excited to present it for our patrons in this new way. Treating this a bit as a workshop, it is our hope that we learn from this experience with a goal of creating a fully realized piece of theater that we can produce on a future Firehouse season."

In addition to the Zoom production of Curiouser: A Zoom Play, the Firehouse will continue virtual offerings in the coming weeks and months with streamed performances of the previously produced Annie Jr. and last season's popular musical Once On This Island. Keep an eye out for updates about these virtual options coming soon.

But that's not all. The Firehouse Theatre's leadership is working to produce more works with small casts and crews in a more traditional setting in September, October, November and December. The works will be produced at The Firehouse Theatre as well as other venues in accordance with social distance measures as directed by city, county and state health officials. Streaming options for the produced works will likely be an option as well.

Whitener concludes, "Great art is created in challenging times. We're pushing ourselves to re-imagine how we approach making theater. We're very excited to start that with Curiouser."

ABOUT THE PLAY:

Curiouser: A Zoom Play by Taylor Mercado Owen

Directed by Olivia Grace Murphy

Stage Managed by Madeline Collins



Cast

Alicia: Marla Acevedo

Teacher/ Storyteller: Holli Selmon

Rabbit/ Duck/ #3/ Knave: Karl Lewis

Caterpillar/ Student 1/ Door 1/ #5: Savannah Elayyach

Cheshire Cat/ Student 2/ Door 2: Patrick Bilbow

March Hare/ Cake/ #7: Jenna Williamson

Mad Hatter/ Bottle/ #9: Brenna Stewart

Dormouse/ Door 3/ Dodo: Lyric Knight

Queen/ Student 3/ Pigeon: Tonya Wilson Shaw

King/ Student 4/ Mouse: Quentin Maese

Ms. Selmon's English class has transitioned to an online platform quite smoothly! Except try teaching twenty-five students Lewis Carroll's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland - over Zoom. Alicia can hardly stay awake in class, but what happens when she dozes off and falls down a certain rabbit hole? Log-in for a virtual journey through Wonderland like you've never seen before!

THREE PERFORMANCES ONLY

Friday, August 21 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, August 22 at 2:30 PM

Saturday, August 22 at 7:30 PM

