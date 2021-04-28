The Dallas Opera Launches New Streaming Platform

The Dallas Opera (TDO) announces the launch of its new subscription streaming platform, thedallasopera.TV. Available starting today, the website brings together TDO's full catalogue of existing video content-which ranges from full opera productions for audiences of all ages to musical conversations and original opera-themed sit-com style episodes to artist-hosted series that spotlight their interests and careers, educational series, and more-with new original opera films created specifically for a virtual audience.

thedallasopera.TV represents a new avenue of presentation and production for an opera company, beyond the physical space of an opera house. Rather than offering only streams of staged productions filmed archivally, The Dallas Opera's platform offers primarily original content filmed exclusively for streaming, available for viewing 24/7/365 by a global audience.

"We are so thrilled that thedallasopera.TV is launching today," said Ian Derrer, The Dallas Opera's Kern Wildenthal General Director and CEO. "To watch this project go from idea to reality in less than a year has been amazing to see, and we're so proud of the content that we have ready to offer our global audience. This platform truly helps redefine our company as a leader in digital content, as well as on the opera house stage. We are breaking new ground in the field while continuing to preserve the great traditions of live opera."

"What we've learned over the course of the past year without live performances is that there is a thirst for quality online content, and we are so happy to lead the way in producing that for our eager fans around the world," said David Lomelí, a tenor, TDO's Artistic Consultant, and creative force behind the initiative. "Statistics show that viewers ages 18-34 and 34-45 are online for more than 10 hours each day, and our efforts to reach that demographic-through unique and creative offerings-have proven successful, growing in just a year from 2,000 unique views in March 2020 to more than 150 million unique views today on our Facebook channel. Our hope is that this streaming model will reach even more."

Subscriptions to thedallasopera.TV are available for $4.99/month with a free seven-day trial. In addition, premium content-Originals-will be offered periodically at a pay-per-view price.

Two Originals are available as thedallasopera.TV launches today: That Which We Love, a recital by acclaimed mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard, and Vanished, a three-part art film starring countertenor John Holiday and tenor Russell Thomas with music by Gluck, Monteverdi, and Janáček assembled into a new narrative. A third original, The Heart of the Song, featuring conversation with and performances by tenors Javier Camarena, Rolando Villazón, and David Lomelí, will be released on May 25 for a limited viewing period.

Learn more and subscribe, or start your free trial, at thedallasopera.TV.