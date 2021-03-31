The Dallas Opera Cancels Two Upcoming SONG SERIES Concerts

All ticketholders for both recitals will automatically receive a refund for the cost of their tickets.

Mar. 31, 2021  
The Dallas Opera Cancels Two Upcoming SONG SERIES Concerts

The Dallas Opera has announced the cancellation of two upcoming recitals in its Spring "Welcome Back" Song Series: bass Morris Robinson on Wednesday, March 31 and the duo of soprano Leah Crocetto and mezzo-soprano Jamie Barton on Saturday, April 3, due to a positive Covid-19 test by a contractor associated with these concerts.

"All of us at The Dallas Opera are deeply disappointed to announce these cancellations," said Ian Derrer, The Kern Wildenthal General Director and CEO. "We have rigorous protocols in place for the health of everyone associated with our presentations, and while this situation proves that those protocols are working, we are terribly saddened nonetheless to have to make this announcement. We plan to resume our live events as scheduled on April 9, and look forward to announcing new dates for these cancelled concerts."

All ticketholders for both recitals will automatically receive a refund for the cost of their tickets, which will be credited to their original payment method. Patrons can call 214.443.1000 or visit dallasopera.org for further information.


