The 9th Annual Dallas Summer Musicals High School Musical Theatre Awards to Be Held Online

The DSM High School Musical Theatre Awards (HSMTA), which traditionally takes place live at the Music Hall at Fair Park, will be presented virtually on May 14, 2020 at 7 p.m.

All awards will be announced in a video presentation featuring engaging performances, virtual acceptance speeches, and cameos from top Broadway talent such as Miguel Cervantes (Hamilton, If/Then, American Idiot), Michael Urie (Buyer and Cellar, How to Succeed..., Grand Horizons) and Christine Toy Johnson (The Music Man, Grease).

A total of 72 performances from 68 participating high schools were evaluated by a diverse group of highly qualified judges from the North Texas theater community.

Awards will be presented in 15 categories and scholarships are awarded to outstanding graduating seniors who are nominated by their teachers and selected by the DSM scholarship panel.

Through funds raised by private donations, DSM HSMTA will award $55,000 in cash scholarships to continue to foster the great talent North Texas has to offer. To date, DSM HSMTA College Scholarship program has awarded $300,000 in cash scholarships to deserving students.





