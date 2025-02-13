News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Texas Ballet Theater Celebrates 100 Years of the Martha Graham Dance Company

MGDC established GRAHAM100 to celebrate Graham’s legacy and her company’s rich history.

By: Feb. 13, 2025
Texas Ballet Theater Celebrates 100 Years of the Martha Graham Dance Company Image
Texas Ballet Theater will participate in GRAHAM100, a project commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Martha Graham Dance Company (MGDC). Founded by the legendary Martha Graham in 1926, the New-York-based MGDC is the oldest dance company in America. 

MGDC established GRAHAM100 to celebrate Graham’s legacy and her company’s rich history. The GRAHAM100 celebration spans the course of three seasons, culminating in 2026.

TBT is participating in GRAHAM100 in the 2024-2025 season, bringing Graham’s choreography to North Texas in the upcoming mixed repertoire International Woman. "Martha Graham was the first person I thought of when planning an evening to spotlight the work of female choreographers," Artistic Director Tim O’Keefe said. "Why not go with one of the first female choreographers? And this will be the first time that TBT dancers perform one of her brilliant works."

International Woman will include Graham’s final complete ballet, Maple Leaf Rag, as well as three newly commissioned Lamentation Variations, each inspired by Graham’s 1930 solo Lamentation. International Woman is suitable for all audiences. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased online or by calling the Box Office at 877-828-9200, option 1. 





